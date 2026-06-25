Pistons Trade Isaiah Stewart for Shockingly Low Price

The Detroit Pistons are a team that is expected to be very active during free agency. There were several reports that they were interested in Austin Reaves before he was re-signed by the Lakers. They have been linked to various other players, as well.

Detroit was surprisingly quiet during the first round of the NBA Draft. They didn’t make any trades to improve the roster, which was a bit of a surprise. Isaiah Stewart was seen as a guy on the trade block and someone who could be part of a bigger package.

Stewart was traded during the second round of the NBA Draft, and he was sent away for a surprisingly low price.

Pistons Trade Isaiah Stewart for Three Second-Round Picks

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pistons have traded Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three second-round picks. It’s a shockingly low price for a backup center. He was a big part of Detroit’s rotation a year ago when they were the number one seed in the East.

Stewart was likely moved for cap reasons. Detroit is still negotiating a deal with Jalen Duren. Duren is seeking a max deal after being named an All-NBA player this season. His poor postseason performance could drive his price down, though.

The Pistons could also be looking to free up cap space to sign a premier free agent. They are going to be aggressive this offseason with several other teams in the Eastern Conference getting better. Stewart is owed $30 million over the next two seasons of his contract.

Having $15 million of cap space freed up gives Detroit more flexibility, although losing Stewart hurts their depth. Stewart is a really good rebounder and someone who can space the floor. He’s the ideal backup center, and the Grizzlies are getting a good player.

Detroit has Signaled They Will be Aggressive This Summer

This trade is a sign that the Pistons will be aggressively pursuing a number of players in the offseason. Giving away Stewart for nothing is a pretty clear signal that they want to free up cap space for players they deem more important. Those players will be revealed soon.

Once free agency begins, Detroit will have some more money to play with. Stewart likely would have been a key piece in any trade that they were considering, so having him no longer on the roster lessens the likelihood of a big trade. Still, anything can happen.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Pistons offer a boatload of money for someone like Norman Powell, who is a solid perimeter player. Detroit needs a capable shooter who can also help create his own shots, opposite of Cade Cunningham. Getting someone who fits that bill is what they are after now.

Stewart will have an opportunity to play a lot of minutes in Memphis.