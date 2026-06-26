Detroit Pistons Trade Rumors: How Much Does Jaylen Brown Make With Celtics?

A new trade target for the Detroit Pistons has been revealed on Friday, June 26. The Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is becoming a name to keep an eye on.

All offseason long, the Pistons have been rumored to be star-hunting. For the most part, their journey has been unsuccessful.

But as the Jalen Duren contract talks have reportedly stalled, a potential sign-and-trade scenario has been tossed out into the wild. Suddenly, Jaylen Brown is getting linked to Detroit, which calls for a look into the contract the Pistons could require.

How Much Does Jaylen Brown Make?

In 2024, Jaylen Brown signed a five-year, $285.3 million contract with the Celtics.

When the deal started, he made $49.2 million during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Last year, Brown spent the season making $53.1 million. In 2026-2027, the star forward is expected to make $57.0 million.

Over the next and final two seasons, Brown will clear $60.0 million. He currently accounts for nearly 35% of the cap.

Every season on the deal is fully guaranteed, and Brown doesn’t have any options attached. His contract will run through his age 32 season.

Should The Pistons Consider A Trade For Jaylen Brown?

As expected, the Celtics are asking for a lot. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Boston wants first-round picks attached to a notable package of players. In Detroit’s case, a trade would be centered on the veteran center, Jalen Duren.

There’s no denying Brown’s impact. During the Celtics’ 2023-2024 championship-winning season, he posted averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 70 games. Brown was the NBA Finals MVP that year.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Brown appeared in 71 games. He spent a large chunk of the season as Boston’s No. 1 option with Jayson Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles.

Shooting 47.7% from the field and hitting on 34.7% of his threes, Brown averaged 28.7 points per game. He also came down with 6.9 rebounds and dished out 5.1 assists.

Brown’s resume includes NBA champion, Finals MVP, five All-Star nods, and two All-NBA nods.

If the Pistons aren’t comfortable with Duren’s final demands, Brown would be an excellent addition. to the team.