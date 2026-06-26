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Detroit Pistons Trade Rumors: How Much Does Jaylen Brown Make With Celtics?

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Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 26: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on October 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

A new trade target for the Detroit Pistons has been revealed on Friday, June 26. The Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is becoming a name to keep an eye on.

All offseason long, the Pistons have been rumored to be star-hunting. For the most part, their journey has been unsuccessful.

But as the Jalen Duren contract talks have reportedly stalled, a potential sign-and-trade scenario has been tossed out into the wild. Suddenly, Jaylen Brown is getting linked to Detroit, which calls for a look into the contract the Pistons could require.

How Much Does Jaylen Brown Make?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Boston Celtics

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 25: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts to a foul called against him during the second half of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden on March 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Thunder 119-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In 2024, Jaylen Brown signed a five-year, $285.3 million contract with the Celtics.

When the deal started, he made $49.2 million during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Last year, Brown spent the season making $53.1 million. In 2026-2027, the star forward is expected to make $57.0 million.

Over the next and final two seasons, Brown will clear $60.0 million. He currently accounts for nearly 35% of the cap.

Every season on the deal is fully guaranteed, and Brown doesn’t have any options attached. His contract will run through his age 32 season.

Should The Pistons Consider A Trade For Jaylen Brown?

New Orleans Pelicans v Boston Celtics

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 10: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Micah Peavy #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the TD Garden on April 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

As expected, the Celtics are asking for a lot. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Boston wants first-round picks attached to a notable package of players. In Detroit’s case, a trade would be centered on the veteran center, Jalen Duren.

There’s no denying Brown’s impact. During the Celtics’ 2023-2024 championship-winning season, he posted averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 70 games. Brown was the NBA Finals MVP that year.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Brown appeared in 71 games. He spent a large chunk of the season as Boston’s No. 1 option with Jayson Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles.

Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 30: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics lays up a shot against Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Shooting 47.7% from the field and hitting on 34.7% of his threes, Brown averaged 28.7 points per game. He also came down with 6.9 rebounds and dished out 5.1 assists.

Brown’s resume includes NBA champion, Finals MVP, five All-Star nods, and two All-NBA nods.

If the Pistons aren’t comfortable with Duren’s final demands, Brown would be an excellent addition. to the team.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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