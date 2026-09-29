Wizards Wanting Jalen Duren Could Solve Huge Pistons Problem

The Washington Wizards have entered the trade discussions for Jalen Duren and could help finalize his offseason. Duren has yet to sign an extension with the Detroit Pistons and turned down a contract worth $200 million. Negotiations going back and forth led to Duren feeling “disrespected” and seemingly wanting out unless he gets a max NBA contract extension.

Washington could present a trade offer that the Pistons want, via Legion Hoops:

“The Wizards have joined in as suitors in a potential sign-and-trade for Jalen Duren, per Marc Spears. Washington can send a package to Detroit that includes Alex Sarr, Khris Middleton, and picks for Duren.”

Sarr would present a talented young center cheaper than Duren with upside to be a difference maker. Detroit has avoided real trade discussions since the Sacramento Kings have been the most interested suitor. The Pistons don’t want to pay Domantas Sabonis’ big contract nor extend him long-term.

A younger prospect like Sarr could help them find another future star center right before his true ascension. Middleton would help the salaries and provide another veteran presence in the locker room. Detroit hopes to contend for an NBA Championship, and Middleton’s experience with the Milwaukee Bucks can help there.

Pistons Have Three Scenarios With Jalen Duren

Only three viable scenarios exist for Detroit to offer Duren as it currently stands. The only path towards keeping Duren long-term is to pay him well over $200 million. Duren wants a contract similar to teammate Ausar Thompson and felt disrespected Detroit paid him first.

The other method towards keeping Duren is letting him accept the qualifying offer to return for one season with a no-trade clause. Duren would most likely be leaving next offseason or accepting trades to teams that pay him. This scenario sees Duren likely gone by next season to hurt Cade Cunningham’s supporting staff.

A third option is to move Duren now for a sign and trade to end the situation and find new talents. The Pistons would have to fully believe in Sarr or other talents they agree to take for Duren. Washington’s draft picks being expendable to trade could help even the gap in a trade package.

Why Washington Wizards Want Jalen Duren

Today is the first time that Washington has entered rumors with Sacramento and other teams for Duren. The Wizards made it clear they wanted to win after trading for both Anthony Davis and Trae Young last season.

Adding rookie AJ Dybantsa makes Sarr feel less important to the team’s future. Davis also likes to play the power forward position and would fit better in a frontcourt with Duren. Sarr’s smaller frame sees him playing a power forward style more.

Washington would love to have the core of Dybantsa, Duren, Young, and Davis as their top stars moving forward. However, the unpredictable situation will stay that way until a move gets done. The Pistons could even try to make it a three-team trade if they wanted to shop Middleton’s contract and the Wizards draft pick for a more proven talent.