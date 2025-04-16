Duke Guard Kon Knueppel Enters NBA Draft

Duke University guard and sharpshooter Kon Knueppel has entered the NBA Draft, as he confirmed online.

Knueppel enters the NBA Draft after reaching the NCAA Final Four with the Duke Blue Devils. A projected top 10 pick in 2025, the freshman guard was the team’s second leading scorer behind projected first overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Knueppel was a stand out in NCAA basketball in his lone season at Duke. His solid 6’7″ and 220 lb frame helped him to average 14.4 points per game on 47.9% shooting, as well as 40.6% from three-point range and 91.4% from the free throw line. His skill set earned him a spot on the ACC All-Freshman team as well as the All-ACC second team.

As well as his sharp shooting, Knueppel gained a lot of attention after leading Duke when Flagg injured his ankle in the ACC tournament. In three games, Knueppel averaged 21 points and almost five assists as the team won the ACC Championship, winning the ACC tournament MVP in the process. Knueppel has also shown great synergy with fellow Duke prospect Khaman Maluach, where they would work in pick and roll situations.

His size and skillset guaranteed Knueppel as a top 10 prospect going into the 2025 NBA Draft. Showing elite sharpshooting, secondary ball handling reliability, and defensive awareness, Knueppel showed NBA readiness and a game that’s similar to Klay Thompson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. A lottery team with a primary ball handler and a need for off ball movement would be wise to draft Knueppel.

Duke’s Kon Knueppel has entered the NBA Draft and his name should be among the lottery picks on June 25-26 in New York.