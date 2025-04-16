Michigan’s Danny Wolf Enters NBA Draft

University of Michigan center Danny Wolf has declared for the 2025 NBA draft, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Wolf, who helped lead the Michigan Wolverines to a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament, will forgo eligibility and enter the NBA draft. Wolf spent a two years in Yale University before transferring to Michigan, but praised both programs in a post as he moves into a professional career.

Wolf is one of the most polished and skilled centers in college basketball, let alone players. The 7 foot, 250 lber averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest, showing off his incredible playmaking instincts for his size, along with the ability to guard power forwards on the perimeter and block 1.4 shots per game. Wolf would make the All-Big 10 second team and win the Big 10 championship with his skill and leadership. In his interview with Givony, Wolf revealed his the players he studied to mold his game:

“Dusty May and I watched a lot of NBA film, guys like Lauri Markkanen, Alperen Sengun and Karl-Anthony Towns operating next to Rudy Gobert. I had some reservations in the process of what it would look like, but coach laid out his vision and really believed in me.”

Wolf is viewed as a mid to late first round pick, where he could add to a front court that needs creation and shot making and provide versatility to a fringe contender or playoff team. His rebounding and defensive switch ability, which has made consistent improvement, will allow him to stay on the floor for consistent minutes in the NBA.

Michigan center Danny Wolf has declared for the 2025 NBA draft, which will take place on June 25-26th in New York.