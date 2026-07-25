Dwyane Wade Drops Honest Reaction to LeBron James Signing With Philadelphia 76ers

Dwyane Wade has known LeBron James for a long time. The Miami Heat legend played with James across five different NBA seasons on two different teams. And Wade has long been considered a close friend of James.

So, when the news of James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers officially dropped, it’s no surprise Wade had a lot to say on the matter. Whether coincidence or not, Wade was preemptively scheduled to appear on an episode of a live podcast on Friday, July 24.

Alongside WNBA All-Star, Aliyah Boston and two-time WNBA MVP, Candace Parker, Wade made a live guest appearance on “Post Moves”. The podcast, normally co-hosted by Boston and Parker, took their show on the road, setting up shop in Chicago ahead of the 2026 WNBA All-Star festivities.

Dwyane Wade Reacts to LeBron James Free Agency Decision

Wade, a minority owner of the Chicago Sky, agreed to be the special guest for this Friday’s episode. Little did the trio know they’d have (LeBron) James’ massive announcement to discuss. Drawing parallels to his own final NBA contract, Wade dropped his honest reaction to the James decision.

“LeBron is never going to do what you think he’s going to do. I don’t think none of us had Philly pinned as the No. 1 team, but, it’s right on brand. For me, when I look at it, yes, they can compete for a championship right now. I think he can a chance and get to that five or six championships,” Wade said.

Wade clearly has high expectations for this 76ers team. While James, at 41, still remains a bargain playing on a two-year, $8 million contract, James’ former teammate believes they’ve become championship contenders.

The 76ers projected starting lineup consists of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, and now (LeBron) James. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the 76ers now sit as the fourth favorite to win the NBA Finals (plus-1000). They trail only the Oklahoma City Thunder (plus-260), San Antonio Spurs (plus-260), and the defending champion New York Knicks (plus-900).

Wade and James won two NBA championships together with the Heat (2012 and 2013). They made it to four consecutive NBA Finals as teammates in Miami (2011-2014).

Wade Believes Multiple Factors Influenced James Decision

While Wade now sees this 76ers roster as a championship contender, he believes other factors played into the decision for James. James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game in 60 total games played last regular season.

To Wade, James is clearly worth more than the veteran’s minimum of $4 million per year. So, Wade believes there is more at play in this decision than just basketball. Wade also chose to serve a self-inflicted shot at himself, acknowledging that James at 41 years old is far superior than he was heading into his final contract negotiations.

“When I look at it, I look at it like an after basketball move. I feel like it’s bigger than just the two years. I don’t think he need the bread. Listen, what I got in my last year, I was thankful. I wasn’t that good no more. I appreciate y’all, but he’s (LeBron’s) still averaging 25-6-6. I appreciate y’all, but at $2 million, I wasn’t good no more,” Wade said.