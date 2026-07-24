LeBron James Details Decision to Join 76ers in Emotional Message

The basketball world was set ablaze on Friday morning when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that LeBron James would be taking his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers for the final chapter of his career.

The 76ers, after already making a blockbuster trade for former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown earlier in the offseason, instantly became one of the most loaded teams in the Eastern Conference after the James signing.

In the wake of the announcement, James put out a series of posts on X detailing his thought process about his free agency decision and revealed just how close he was to retiring this offseason.

LeBron James Statement on X

In a series of four posts, James confirmed he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and described how badly he still wants to win at 41 years old.

I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home! 🙏🏾🫡👑

Clearly, James is still on the hunt for his fifth championship and believes he can achieve that in Philadelphia.

76ers May Have Become Favorites in the East

The Philadelphia 76ers now boast a starting five of incredibly talented and accomplished players, including two former MVPs and two other possible MVP candidates.

Superstar Tyrese Maxey and second-year phenom VJ Edgecombe make up their star-studded backcourt.

Brown and James will man the starting forward spots, of course, and as long as Joel Embiid can stay healthy at center, it may be the best starting five in the entire NBA.

Of course, the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks will have something to say about the new superteam in Philadelphia.

Until they’re taken down, they should maintain the respect of their conference rivals.

But the Sixers will surely be making a strong bid for the new top team in the East, with a motivated LeBron James in tow.