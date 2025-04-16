Florida’s Alex Condon to Enter NBA Draft

University of Florida forward Alex Condon has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft while keeping his eligibility.

As reported by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Condon, who helped the Florida Gators win the 2025 NCAA Championship, will enter the NBA draft. Condon, currently a sophomore, explains certain factors he has before the May 28th deadline to withdraw his name and retain college eligibility to return to the Gators:

“There’s no way I could go to any other school. If I have confirmation from NBA teams that I’m in the 15-30 range, if something is guaranteed, I will consider keeping my name in. I have a great situation at Florida. It would have to be something pretty special, my family would have to agree that we can’t turn that down.”

The Australian born Condon was a major contributor for Florida’s national title run. At 6’11” and 220 lbs, his skills, fluid motion for his size, and ball handling allowed him to work within multiple offensive frameworks across multiple positions. With impeccable timing and basketball IQ, Condon found himself making big plays as he helped Florida overcome deficits and win.

A projected late first round to early second round pick, much of Condon’s ability won’t show up on a box score. His long frame and versatility are reminiscent of the Orlando Magic’s Mo Wagner, as both use their size and intellect on the court to make plays and assist their teams through intangibles and reads. If late playoff teams look at him as a plug and play glue guy, expect Condon to be a day one draft pick.

Florida forward Alex Condon has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, and if he stays eligible, expect his name to be called on June 25-26th in New York.