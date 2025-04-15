South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles Declares for NBA Draft

University of South Carolina star forward Collin Murray-Boyles has declared for the 2025 NBA draft, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Murray-Boyles, a sophomore for the South Carolina Gamecocks, enters the draft as one of the most unique and polarizing players in the 2025 NBA draft. He would announce his departure from South Carolina in a succinct post:

“To the city of Columbia and Gamecock Nation, Thank You for shaping me into the basketball player and, most importantly, the person I am today. South Carolina will always be home! I couldn’t have gotten here without everyone who has been in my corner since day one. With excitement and motivation, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft!”

While the team itself didn’t have a great season, with the SEC being one of the most difficult conferences in the NCAA, Murray-Boyles was among the best players in college basketball. With season averages of 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks, he was a jack of all trades player who acted as a swiss army knife style player for the Gamecocks, even posting a double double in a close game against Arkansas in the SEC tournament.

Murray is among the most intriguing prospects in the draft this season. Standing 6’7″-6’8″ with a 245 lb frame, scouts see a tweener that is developing an outside shot but could be a shorter big man. These concerns do not outweigh his skillset on defense and physicality, as he can guard inside and on the perimeter. In many respects, his game is reminiscent of Draymond Green or Boris Diaw, which will make him a draft target for teams needing a big bodied wing or a power forward.

South Carolina star forward Collin Murray-Boyles has declared for the NBA Draft, and he’ll likely be a lottery pick on June 25-26th in New York.