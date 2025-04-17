Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu to Enter NBA Draft

University of Florida center Rueben Chinyelu has entered the 2025 NBA Draft, according to Sports Illustrated’s Cam Parker.

Chinyelu, sophomore, will enter the NBA draft after helping the Florida Gators win the 2025 NCAA Championship over the Houston Cougars. While entering the draft, he also announced that he’s retaining his college eligibility incase of a return. Chinyelu confirmed his decision in an online post:

“After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility to return to the University of Florida. This is a step forward in chasing my dream of playing at the highest level. Thank you all for the continued love and support, go Gators!”

Chinyelu, who spent his freshman season as a member of the Washington State Cougars, transferred to Florida and played every game in his sophomore campaign. With season averages of 6.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks, he was a constant pick and roll threat with his elite athleticism and 6’10” 255 lb weight.

While not consistently on draft boards, Chinyelu projects as a strong back up center who can help provide screens and rebounding for elite teams. Comparable to the New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson, who is a physical threat around the rim at both ends of the floor. If Chinyelu stays in the draft, the young center could be a good second round pickup for depth at the center spot.

Florida center Rueben Chinyelu has entered the 2025 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 25-26th in New York.