Houston’s Milos Uzan Enters NBA Draft

University of Houston star guard Milos Uzan is declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, according ESPN Draft Insider Jonathan Givony.

Uzan, a projected second round pick, enters the NBA Draft after a successful junior season as a Houston Cougar, contributing heavily to a national title appearance in 2025, as confirmed by agent Aman Dhesi of PNW Sports Group.

After two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, Uzan transferred to Houston, where he averaged career highs across the board on a successful contending team. Posting averages of 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. His outside shooting helped open up Houston’s offense as he led the team with 42.8 percent from behind the arc.

As a 6’4″ guard with great passing and playmaking ability, his playstyle is suited to be a strong backup point guard at the NBA level. His play is similar to Los Angeles Clippers Patty Mills, where his playmaking and three point shooting in spurts off the bench help run an offense when the primary ball handler goes to the bench or to run the second unit.

While Uzan is entering the draft pool, he hasn’t forfeited eligibility to return to Houston. His agent confirms that depending on how his draft stock looks by May 28th, Uzan may return to the Houston Cougars, as his playmaking and shooting are a priority in the offensive system. With the NBA Draft lottery and the Draft combine both set to occur in May, there is a long time before he makes his decision.

