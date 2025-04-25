Major Update on Ex-NBA Star’s Son After Horrific Car Crash

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas‘ son, Alijah Arenas, was placed in an induced coma on April 24 after being involved in a severe crash in the Los Angeles area, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania and TMZ.

In a positive update on April 25, the Arenas family announced that Alijah had woken from his coma. The family noted that it’s “deeply grateful” to well-wishers, family, friends, and the brave individual who rescued Alijah from his burning vehicle.

“In a remarkable and hopeful development, Alijah Arenas has come out of his coma and has shown significant signs of progress within the last 24 hours,” read the statement.

“In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, ‘Did anyone get hurt?’ Although he remains intubated, this progress marks a critical step forward in his recovery.”

“The family continues to ask for the public’s prayers and support as their miracle baby fights his way back to full recovery,” the statement added, thanking the medical staff for their “exceptional care” in handling Alijah’s recovery.

A Five-Star Recruit with NBA Potential

According to the LAPD, officers responded at 4:55 a.m. on April 24 after Alijah’s Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree/fire hydrant in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley. Alijah was immediately transported to the hospital in a severe condition.

Alijah Arenas, a USC commit, is the 13th-ranked recruit in the class of 2025 after he reclassified in December 2024. The 18-year-old is fresh off a highly successful senior year at Chatsworth High School, guiding them to the finals of the Division II state championship. Per ESPN Stats and Research, he’s the first high school boys basketball player in the L.A. area to tally at least 3,000 points in a season.

His high school exploits landed him a spot in the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game, which showcases the best high school players in the United States.

Alijah Could Be Part Of 2026 NBA Draft

If the 18-year-old can make a full recovery, he is expected to be a part of the loaded 2026 NBA Draft, which includes generational talents such as AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson. The draft class will also include Dash Daniels, the younger brother of Atlanta Hawks star Dyson Daniels.

“Alijah Arenas is one of several standout names in a star-studded 2025 recruiting class,” wrote Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation. “He is listed as the nation’s 10th-best prospect overall and the top shooting guard on 247 Sports. Receiving plenty of interest from big-name programs, Arenas committed to USC in January of this year.

“A guard with excellent positional size at six feet six, Alijah is said to be a versatile scorer with the upside to become a true two-way threat,” “Considering his interest and national recruiting status, he has already found himself a part of lottery conversations for the 2026 NBA Draft.”

Before he committed to USC, Alijah received offers from Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville, per ESPN. Alijah appeared on his father’s podcast, Gil’s Arenas, to explain why he chose USC.