14-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Critics After Russell Westbrook Retirement

As the NBA world waited on Russell Westbrook’s final decision to join a new team or go to the Sacramento Kings, fans were shocked to find out that Westbrook would take an unexpected direction.

The former MVP guard decided to call it a career, retiring from basketball at 37.

While Westbrook will ultimately be celebrated by the league and its players–current and former–there will be a notable number of NBA fans who might continue to downplay the career that Westbrook had.

The Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green feels it, and he doesn’t like it.

Draymond Green Sounds Off On Russell Westbrook Haters

On the August 13 episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star kicked off his 36-minute show by congratulating Westbrook on his career.

But it wasn’t long before Green ranted and called out basketball fans for giving Westbrook a hard time, creating a negative narrative about his game.

“Basketball fans suck, and by the way, I am a basketball fan, so you can throw me in that category, too, but basketball fans suck,” Green said.

“For the last 8 to 10 years, all this guy has heard is how bad he sucks, how he don’t shoot it well, how he stat-pads, and how he messes up teams, and when you’re in this game, and that’s all you see, that’s all you hear, you power through it. You fight through it because that’s who we are. That’s what we do. But man, that [expletive] is irritating, and it bothers you. Make no mistake about it.”

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Westbrook has been in the NBA since 2008. He played with the Oklahoma City Thunder up until the 2019-2020 season.

Being a gritty player who didn’t back down from battles and confrontations, Westbrook would be viewed as a heel in the eyes of some NBA fans. Despite being a future Hall of Famer, Westbrook couldn’t shake narratives about his shortcomings.

Green is clearly disappointed about it.Gonna miss him and not in the NBA.

“All these great, beautiful things. Why can’t we feel that when you’re going?” Green finished.

Russell Westbrook’s NBA Career

Westbrook leaves the game with a loaded resume.

The superstar guard was named an All-Star for the first time in 2011. He would be a part of the All-Star Game for nine seasons. He was the MVP of the game in 2015 and 2016,

Westbrook had nine All-NBA nods. He was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2017. He was also the NBA scoring champion twice and led the league in assists on three occasions.

The 37-year-old guard leaves the game after stints with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and the Sacramento Kings.