9-Year NBA Sharpshooter Gets Free Agency Update After Warriors Move

After the Golden State Warriors made a roster move on Tuesday, August 25, it puts the future of the NBA sharpshooter Georges Niang in question.

As the NBA insider Marc Stein reported earlier this month, Niang and multiple players were on the Warriors’ radar.

On Tuesday, the Warriors added the former Dallas Mavericks guard, Brandon Williams. While that crosses one player off the Warriors’ list of targets, it doesn’t necessarily erase the desire to pick up Niang.

Georges Niang Is Still In Play For Golden State?

“Reported Aug. 11 that Golden State had firm interest in free agents Brandon Williams and Georges Niang,” Stein wrote on X on Tuesday.

“Now Williams has a deal with the Warriors and one roster spot remains open for Niang … with clear roles available for both.”

While the Warriors are far from guaranteed to sign Niang at this time, Stein’s report hints that he’s still very much in play for Golden State at this stage of the offseason.

Georges Niang Right Now

Last season was a disappointing one for Niang. As he recovered from a foot injury, Niang didn’t pick up any minutes.

He started the year with the Utah Jazz, getting ready for a second stint. Due to the injury, Niang wouldn’t make his season debut. On February 3, the Jazz traded Niang to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was waived shortly after.

Niang could be ready for the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season. The 33-year-old brings plenty of playing experience to the table and could be a valuable three-point shooting threat off the Warriors’ bench.

Niang’s NBA Career

Coming out of Iowa State in 2016. Niang landed with the Indiana Pacers as the No. 50 pick. He played one season for the Pacers before picking up a four-year run with the Jazz.

During the final season of his first stint, Niang averaged 6.9 points, while shooting 42.5% from three over 72 games.

In 2021, Niang joined the Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons. When he became a free agent again in 2023, Niang joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Amid his second stint with the Cavs, Niang was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

His 28-game stretch with the Hawks included 12.1 points per game on 41.3% shooting from three.

With 544 games under his belt, Niang has averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, hitting on 39.9% of his threes.