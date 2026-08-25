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9-Year NBA Sharpshooter Gets Free Agency Update After Warriors Move

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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 18: Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

After the Golden State Warriors made a roster move on Tuesday, August 25, it puts the future of the NBA sharpshooter Georges Niang in question.

As the NBA insider Marc Stein reported earlier this month, Niang and multiple players were on the Warriors’ radar.

On Tuesday, the Warriors added the former Dallas Mavericks guard, Brandon Williams. While that crosses one player off the Warriors’ list of targets, it doesn’t necessarily erase the desire to pick up Niang.

Georges Niang Is Still In Play For Golden State?

Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 01: Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks drives between Toumani Camara #33 and Matisse Thybulle #4 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Reported Aug. 11 that Golden State had firm interest in free agents Brandon Williams and Georges Niang,” Stein wrote on X on Tuesday.

“Now Williams has a deal with the Warriors and one roster spot remains open for Niang … with clear roles available for both.”

While the Warriors are far from guaranteed to sign Niang at this time, Stein’s report hints that he’s still very much in play for Golden State at this stage of the offseason.

Georges Niang Right Now

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Georges Niang #20 of the Atlanta Hawks prepares his shot in the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 12, 2025 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 149-148 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Last season was a disappointing one for Niang. As he recovered from a foot injury, Niang didn’t pick up any minutes.

He started the year with the Utah Jazz, getting ready for a second stint. Due to the injury, Niang wouldn’t make his season debut. On February 3, the Jazz traded Niang to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was waived shortly after.

Niang could be ready for the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season. The 33-year-old brings plenty of playing experience to the table and could be a valuable three-point shooting threat off the Warriors’ bench.

Niang’s NBA Career

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Emirates NBA Cup

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 19: Georges Niang #20 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts alongside Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup at TD Garden on November 19, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Coming out of Iowa State in 2016. Niang landed with the Indiana Pacers as the No. 50 pick. He played one season for the Pacers before picking up a four-year run with the Jazz.

During the final season of his first stint, Niang averaged 6.9 points, while shooting 42.5% from three over 72 games.

In 2021, Niang joined the Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons. When he became a free agent again in 2023, Niang joined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Amid his second stint with the Cavs, Niang was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

His 28-game stretch with the Hawks included 12.1 points per game on 41.3% shooting from three.

With 544 games under his belt, Niang has averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, hitting on 39.9% of his threes.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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