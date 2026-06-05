Warriors Projected to Land 7-Foot-3 Answer to Victor Wembanyama

The Golden State Warriors head into the 2026 NBA Draft with a clear priority. They need size. They need youth. And after watching Victor Wembanyama dismantle the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, the entire league is thinking about what a credible answer to the Spurs star actually looks like.

Golden State holds the 11th pick. The question of who will still be on the board at that spot has dominated draft conversations for weeks. Several big men have been floated as potential fits, and the name generating the most buzz in connection with the Warriors keeps shifting as the June 24 draft approaches.

A new mock draft has the Warriors landing exactly the kind of player they need.

What the Mock Draft Projects

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor has the Warriors selecting Aday Mara with the 11th overall pick in his latest mock draft. The 7-foot-3, 260-pound center from Michigan brings a combination of size, skill, and basketball IQ that stands out in a draft class short on true centers.

Mara arrived at UCLA as a lottery-projected prospect from Spain before two difficult seasons dropped him down draft boards. He transferred to Michigan, where he became one of the most complete true fives in college basketball on his way to winning the national championship. The turnaround in his game was significant, and his stock has been climbing steadily in recent weeks as teams search for interior answers to Wembanyama’s dominance.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has Mara falling one spot further, to the Thunder at 12, in his updated mock. Either way, two separate analysts now have him in Golden State’s range, which suggests the Warriors could realistically have a shot at him on draft night.

What Mara Brings to the Table

The physical profile alone is striking. At 7-foot-3 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and a 9-foot-9 standing reach, Mara possesses the kind of dimensions that very few players in the league can match. The comparisons being drawn are to Marc Gasol and Roy Hibbert, two players who built long NBA careers on intelligence, timing, and interior skill rather than pure athleticism.

Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game at Michigan while shooting 56.4 percent from the free throw line. He posted the highest assist percentage of any college player 7-foot-2 or taller, a number that speaks to his ability to read the floor and facilitate from the high post in ways that fit naturally into Steve Kerr’s system.

His finishing around the basket is ambidextrous and reliable. His shot-blocking is built on timing and verticality rather than raw athleticism. Mara’s passing out of the post and from handoffs is advanced for a player his age.

Where the Concerns Lie

Mara is not a perimeter shooter and is unlikely to become one. His free throw percentage flags a mechanical issue that opposing teams will exploit immediately by fouling him in the paint. He will also be tested on the perimeter defensively, where teams will try to pull him away from the rim and expose the limitations of drop coverage at his size.

These are real concerns. For a Warriors team that has been built around spacing and ball movement, adding a center who cannot stretch the floor requires adjustments. But Golden State has been without a true starting center for years, and Mara’s passing, timing, and basketball IQ suggest he can contribute to the system quickly without needing a lengthy adjustment period.

Why It Makes Sense for the Golden State Warriors

The Wembanyama element is the obvious headline. Mara is one of the few prospects in this class with the physical tools to contest what Wembanyama does. The Warriors face him twice a season. That matters.

But the fit goes beyond one matchup. Stephen Curry is entering the final year of his contract with extension talks ahead. The Warriors need to get younger and bigger. Mara addresses both. At 21, he is a long-term piece who can contribute immediately in a system that rewards passing, movement, and defensive discipline.

Golden State has not found a reliable answer at center since the James Wiseman experiment failed. Mara may be the most compelling option they have had since.

Final Word for the Warriors

The draft is three weeks away and mock projections will keep shifting. But two separate analysts now have Mara in Golden State’s range, and the fit makes enough sense that the Warriors would be hard-pressed to pass on him if he is still on the board at 11.

Size, skill, and basketball IQ. At 7-foot-3, Mara checks every box the Warriors have been trying to fill for years.

June 24 cannot come soon enough.