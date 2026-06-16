Andre Iguodala Reveals His Daughter Get Trolled For LeBron Block

The 2016 NBA Finals remains a peak moment in basketball history for LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers leading a 3-1 comeback over the all-time great Golden State Warriors team. LeBron’s infamous chase down block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 in the final minutes may have been the biggest play. Most NBA pundits view that as the defining moment from James’ iconic career as a top two all-time player.

However, the memory lives on for Iguodala in the complete opposite manner. Iguodala revealed that his daughter is forced to re-live it in school during a recent interview with Richard Jefferson:

“(The block sound) was like, ‘Boom.’ I was like, ‘Oh, it’s like somebody got shot.’ Because when I laid it off the glass, I thought, ‘Alright, just put it on the glass.’ So when I heard it, I was waiting on the whistle for a goaltend because I never saw him. I was just like, ‘Just put it on the glass.’ Barely. Great play. Then I heard the crowd, and I was like, ‘Alright, just get back on defense… You still got these punk-ass kids.’ And my daughter has been abused by ‘Blocked by James’ walking down the hallways.”

Iguodala shared his perspective of the play and his thought process going for the layup. However, the bigger takeaway was that the play was so iconic that even Iguodala’s daughter must live with the aftermath in school.

Viral Era Of Sports Have Changed Things

The timing of which this play and game happened is what makes it live on in such infamy. NBA players have been on the negative side of major plays since the inception of the game due to one team always having to lose.

However, the social media era of society truly took off to a new level in the 2010s where things get shared and replayed for decades. LeBron blocking Iguodala is still shared on social media due to being one of the most important moments in NBA history.

Despite Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson having the weaker performances in Game 7, Iguodala is the one to have the night haunt him most. Kids at school deliver Mike Breen’s legendary quote calling the game to his daughter since today’s generation loves trolling.

2016 NBA Finals Lives On Stronger Today

The 2016 NBA Finals took place a decade ago, but the relevance somehow holds on stronger today. Stakes felt higher than ever with both teams having history on the line if they won that Game 7.

Cleveland coming back from the 3-1 deficit is still something that has only happened once in the NBA Finals. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, and LeBron will always be remembered for doing what felt impossible against a historically great team.

Golden State winning the 2016 NBA Championship would have made them the greatest team ever to most pundits and fans since they broke the 1996 Chicago Bulls record with a 73-9 season. The loss stripped them from that accomplishment and led to Iguodala and others still getting joked on for such a heartbreaking loss.