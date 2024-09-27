Warriors Brass Shares Andrew Wiggins’ State of Mind After Personal Tragedy

Andrew Wiggins played a key role in the Golden State Warriors‘ championship run in 2022.

But after that — his lone All-Star season in the NBA so far — Wiggins’s performance took a nosedive. So were the Warriors, who failed to reach the playoffs last season.

Wiggins’ disposition is one of the key storylines of the Warriors season following the death of his father, former NBA player Mitchell Wiggins.

“He looks physically really fit,” Kerr said of Wiggins on September 26 during the Warriors’ Media Day. “Speaking with him, he sounds very motivated. He’s very much at peace.”

“I think he’s in a place where he knows the last couple of years have been tough for a lot of reasons and I think he’s primed to get back to where he was a couple of years ago. He’s at the age where he’s right in his physical prime, and we’ve seen him do it. He helped us win a championship.”

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported in 2022 that Wiggin’s father has been dealing with a serious medical condition, which explained the Warriors forward’s mysterious personal absences over the past two seasons.

Wiggins missed two months of the 2022-23 NBA season then missed another four games last season. He also He canceled a business trip to China this offseason due to a family emergency, which was surmised to be related to his father’s medical condition.

Andrew Wiggins Has ‘Different Vibe’ This Offseason

Unlike last year’s offseason when Wiggins reported to the training camp out of shape, per ESPN report, the Warriors forward is fit and ready to go this time.

“He’s been in the gym all summer,” Warriors general manager Dunleavy said during the team’s Media Day. “[I] Can just sense a little bit different vibe from him this time of year. His body looks great. He’s been through a lot personally, but as far as the basketball part of it, I think he’s in a good spot. We’re optimistic he’s going to have a great season.”

Wiggins averaged a career-low 13.6 points last season as he went in and out of the starting lineup.

Wiggins skipped Canada’s stint in the 2024 Paris Olympics to get into shape for the NBA season. The Warriors are counting on him to have a bounce-back season, especially after they lost Klay Thompson this offseason.

“I’m expecting a big year from [Wiggins] and I think there’s also a void that is left by Klay’s absence that we need to fill,” Kerr said. “That’s a lot of points to score, but it also means we have to rethink how we’re doing things, and [Wiggins] will be featured for sure. He’s a guy who’s proven he’s a 20-point-a-night guy, and we’re going to be relying on him heavily.”

What Andrew Wiggins’ Bounce-Back Season Could Mean

The Warriors need Wiggins to have a bounce-back season, not only to help them get back into playoff contention but also to boost his trade value.

Wiggins is entering the second season of his four-year, $109 million, which was deemed a bargain when he signed it following his All-Star season and the Warriors championship run.

But if he continues to struggle, that contract becomes an albatross and would be harder to move for the Warriors if ever an opportunity to trade for a bona fide No. 2 star next to Curry opens up shortly.

Wiggins had zero trade value during his slump last season.