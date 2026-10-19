Golden State Warriors Hit With Another Injury Concern After Stephen Curry Scare

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors held an open practice in front of their fans at the Chase Center.

It was going great until Stephen Curry suffered an injury scare, tweaking his right ankle during a routine play. The arena went quiet after Curry exited the practice limping, though it wasn’t a serious injury.

According to The Athletic’s Nick Friedell, Curry suffered a minor injury and was fine, as per Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

However, it wasn’t the only injury news coming out of Sunday’s open practice.

Warriors Hit With Another Injury Concern

In addition to Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors were already dealing with multiple injuries heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody were already ruled out for the majority of the season because of their respective knee injuries. Kristaps Porzingis was then diagnosed with an unspecified illness, missed training camp and has no timetable for a return.

According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Warriors could also be without backup center Charles Bassey to start the season.

Bassey sat out the open practice and had ice wrapped around his right knee. He played just eight minutes in Golden State’s final preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday. He was just “banged up,” according to Steve Kerr after the game, but it’s now been described as knee tendonitis.

Nick Friedell of The Athletic reported that Bassey is considered day-to-day heading into opening night.

The Warriors start the season on the road at the Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21.

Charles Bassey Earned Roster Spot

After splitting all of last season between four teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Charles Bassey earned a roster spot to start his sixth season in the NBA.

Bassey is still on a partially guaranteed contract, but he’s expected to have a big role off the bench this season.

With Kristaps Porzingis out indefinitely, and Draymond Green and Al Horford expected to get extra rest nights, Bassey will likely start some games.

Speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ preseason finale, Horford had nothing but praise for Bassey.

“He seems much more confident, and he brings that energy and that physicality that we need inside,” Horford said. “So, it is a more positive transition from last year to this year.”

In five games for the Warriors last season, Bassey averaged 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 blocks.