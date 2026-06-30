Warriors’ Untouchable Piece in Anthony Davis Trade Revealed

The Golden State Warriors have spent the past week fielding questions about a potential blockbuster involving LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Yaxel Lendeborg himself admitted his friends have been blowing up his group chat speculating about whether he could be involved in any deal that comes together.

He now has reason to feel a little more secure.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors reportedly do not have any interest in trading Lendeborg for Davis. Golden State also has little appetite for surrendering significant draft capital to make a Davis deal happen.

What Shelburne Reported

Shelburne’s reporting offers real clarity on where Golden State stands as speculation around a potential Davis trade has intensified. The Warriors reportedly view Lendeborg as a foundational piece of their roster moving forward, not as trade ammunition to facilitate a deal for an aging star.

That stance lines up with everything the organization has signaled since draft night. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and owner Joe Lacob have made their excitement about Lendeborg clear from the moment they selected him 11th overall, and reportedly protecting him from trade speculation appears to be a genuine organizational priority.

Why Lendeborg Matters to the Warriors

Lendeborg has wasted no time settling into his new environment. After the Warriors’ first Summer League practice, he spoke about his goals heading into his rookie season, emphasizing his desire to learn quickly and expand his game beyond what made him great at Michigan.

“My goals are to obviously learn as much as I can, so whenever the season comes, I can be as prepared as possible,” Lendeborg said. “That and just trying to find ways to be effective rather than just the things that I’m normally good at.”

At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game at Michigan while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three. He profiles as a versatile connector capable of guarding multiple positions, exactly the kind of two-way piece Golden State has lacked in recent years.

What It Means for the Warriors

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody both sidelined long-term, Golden State is counting on Lendeborg to contribute immediately. Trading him away for a short-term boost would undercut the long-term planning the front office has clearly built around him.

Shelburne’s reporting suggests the Warriors understand that distinction well. If a Davis trade comes together, the framework would more realistically center around Butler’s expiring contract and potentially a player like Brandin Podziemski. Lendeborg and significant draft capital are not the currency Golden State appears willing to spend.

Final Word for the Warriors

Yaxel Lendeborg’s group chat may not need to worry much longer. The Warriors have reportedly signaled he is not part of any blockbuster trade scenario being discussed this offseason.

Whatever happens with Davis and James, Golden State’s newest building block appears safe.