Warriors Get Bad News on Anthony Davis Amid Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to Anthony Davis all offseason, with reports suggesting Golden State viewed a Davis trade as the key to landing LeBron James in free agency. The Washington Wizards have shown little appetite for moving Davis, and now his own agent has weighed in on the matter.

The answer was brief. And it shut the conversation down quickly.

What Rich Paul Said

Speaking on the Game Over podcast, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul was asked directly whether Davis would be playing for the Wizards next season.

“Yes,” Paul said. “Why wouldn’t he?”

When co-host Max Kellerman pressed further, asking if there was “something in the works” regarding a potential trade, Paul was equally dismissive.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Paul said.

The exchange was short and Paul did not take the bait. Whether his answers reflect a genuine lack of knowledge about any trade discussions or a deliberate non-answer is a matter of interpretation. Paul represents both Davis and James, as well as Draymond Green and several other prominent players, making it difficult to believe he is entirely out of the loop on any conversations involving his clients.

Where the Warriors Stand

Golden State’s pursuit of Davis has stalled significantly since free agency opened. The Wizards have made clear they are not listening to trade offers, and ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported last week that Washington has no plans to move Davis this summer.

The Warriors’ reported asking price from the Wizards included Jimmy Butler, multiple first-round picks, and multiple second-round picks. Golden State has already signaled reluctance to include Butler in any deal while he recovers from his ACL injury, making the gap between the two sides significant.

Without Davis, the Warriors’ pitch to James becomes considerably less compelling compared to the other teams in the race.

What Davis Means to the Wizards

Washington acquired Davis from the Dallas Mavericks last season but he did not play a single game for the franchise due to injury. The move was made with the future in mind, and the Wizards appear committed to that vision.

With a core building around Davis, Trae Young, top overall pick AJ Dybantsa, and Alex Sarr, Washington has the pieces to be one of the more intriguing teams in the Eastern Conference next season if everyone stays healthy. Davis himself has expressed a desire to stay and help build something in Washington. Trading him now would undermine everything the front office has been working toward.

Final Word for the Warriors

Rich Paul’s answer on the Game Over podcast was as close to a door closing as you are likely to get without an official statement. Davis looks likely to stay in Washington. The Warriors may have to find another way.

Golden State’s offseason has narrowed to one central question. Whether Stephen Curry can convince James to come to the Bay Area without the Davis sweetener remains to be seen.