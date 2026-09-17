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Ayesha Curry Sends Loving Message to Steph Curry After ‘Sexy’ Tease

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Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry
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PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: (L-R) Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend the 7th Annual Workday Charity Classic hosted by Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. and Workday at Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club on August 31, 2026 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play. )

On Tuesday night, Steph Curry‘s wife, Ayesha Curry, shared a message to him on social media.

In her Instagram stories, Ayesha posted a reel of herself and Steph. He was using one of her Sweet July lip treatment products and was trying to be sexy for his wife with a little teasing.

The mother of four couldn’t resist the Golden State Warriors superstar, prompting her to write a loving message.

“Stop… don’t stop @sweetjuly why is he being sexy with the product? @stephcurry30 you’re THE BEST husband and best friend a markham ting could ask for,” Ayesha wrote.

For those unaware, Ayesha was born and raised in Markham, Ontario, Canada. And the word “ting” alludes to her Jamaican roots.

Steph is coming off a week-long trip overseas in China as part of his collaboration with Li Ning. He signed a 10-year, $400 million deal with the Chinese apparel company last June.

Steph and Ayesha Curry Have Been Married for 15 Years

Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry
GettyUS chef Ayesha Curry and US Basketball player Stephen Curry attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York on July 15, 2026.

Back in July, Steph and Ayesha Curry casually celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in a simple diner.

“July 30th, 2026, me and this beautiful lady right here, smile for the people,” Steph said during the reel, via The Big Lead. “Celebrating 15 years of blissful matrimony. We are blessed and grateful. Love is still alive, people. Don’t forget that. Appreciate y’all.”

In a follow-up Instagram story, Ayesha replied to her loving husband’s message.

““I lovvvvvvvvvve you! There’s so much more to do! So much more to experience by the grace of God. I’m grateful and in awe of you every second of the day,” Ayesha wrote.

While the couple has been married for 15 years, they have been together since 2008. They first met at church as teenagers in 2003 before reconnecting five years later.

Steph and Ayesha have four children together, daughters Riley and Ryan and sons Canon and Caius.

What’s Next for Steph Curry?

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Chase Center on January 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

After his trip to China and spending time with his family, Steph Curry will continue his preparation for the upcoming season.

Curry is going to be back with the Golden State Warriors on September 28 for Media Day.

The Warriors then fly to Hawaii the following day for the start of their five-day training camp. They will face the Los Angeles Clippers on October 4 at the Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in the University of Honolulu for their first preseason game.

It will be Golden State’s second trip to Hawaii in three years for training camp.

Their preseason continues on October 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers, on October 7 against the Portland Trail Blazers and on October 10 against the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State’s final two preseason opponents will be the Lakers and Blazers on October 13 and 16, respectively. They open the regular season on October 21 against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Ayesha Curry Sends Loving Message to Steph Curry After ‘Sexy’ Tease

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