Ayesha Curry Gives Heartfelt Response to Steph Curry’s 15th Anniversary Message

On July 30, Steph and Ayesha Curry celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

The Golden State Warriors superstar shared a reel on his Instagram stories featuring the couple out eating dinner together. They looked like normal people, wearing casual clothes, with Steph having a white truck hat on.

“July 30th, 2026, me and this beautiful lady right here, smile for the people,” Stephen said during the reel, via The Big Lead. “Celebrating 15 years of blissful matrimony. We are blessed and grateful. Love is still alive, people. Don’t forget that. Appreciate y’all.”

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Steph and Ayesha first met as teenagers in 2003 at a church in Charlotte. They reconnected five years later and began dating when he was still at Davidson and she was trying to become an actress. They got engaged in 2010 and were married on July 30, 2011 at the same church they first met.

The couple has four children together, daughters Riley and Ryan and sons Canon and Caius.

Ayesha Curry Responds to Steph’s Anniversary Message

In a post on her Instagram stories, Ayesha Curry shared a heartfelt response to Steph Curry‘s anniversary post. The couple remain strong despite controversy surrounding Ayesha’s appearance in a podcast last year.

“I lovvvvvvvvvve you! There’s so much more to do! So much more to experience by the grace of God. I’m grateful and in awe of you every second of the day,” Ayesha wrote.

Ayesha has been very supportive of Steph’s NBA career from the start. She put her acting career on pause after their family started growing. She returned to acting in 2024 with the movie Irish Wish, starring Lindsay Lohan on Netflix.

Steph, on the other hand, has backed Ayesha with her multiple ventures, including her Sweet July brand. They recently expanded their portfolio by announcing plans to open three restaurants in their hometown of Charlotte later this year.

The couple also has a production company called Unanimous Media. They began producing films, documentaries and recently got involved on Broadway.

However, their highest accomplishment might be their philanthropic work. Steph and Ayesha were named 2026 Philanthropists of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter at the Social Impact Summit earlier this month for their work on their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

The four-time NBA champion was also the recipient of the 2026 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs.

Ayesha Curry Predicts Another Title for Steph

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last week, Ayesha Curry made a bold prediction about her husband.

“I just know you have one more chip in you,” Ayesha said. “I tell him this every other week. One more.”

Steph Curry already has four titles to his resume, winning in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. But with the way the Golden State Warriors operated this offseason, a fifth ring might not be on the cards next year.

The 38-year-old superstar is entering the final year of his contract, and there have been questions about his future in Golden State.