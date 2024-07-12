Warriors Have ‘Best Package’ for Former NBA Most Improved Player

The Golden State Warriors are the only remaining suitor aggressively pursuing the 2023 NBA Most Improved Player Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“They are in this Lauri Markkanen stalled hunt basically. I think they’re probably the premier team that has had the best package on the table. If Lauri Markkanen had been traded at this point, I think we all agree it would be the Warriors,” Slater said on the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast with Marcus Thompson II on July 11.

Then Slater went on to eliminate all other reported teams who pursued a Markkanen trade.

“The [Sacramento] Kings have bowed out. The [San Antonio] Spurs don’t seem as thirsty. [Oklahoma City] — that’s one of the biggest things that has happened to the Warriors. OKC has pivoted. They’ve gone [Alex] Caruso, they’ve gone [Isaiah Hartenstein] and their team is a little bit set particularly their future money. It feels like it’s down to the Warriors. The Warriors or stay with the Jazz.”

The Kings came close to a Markkanen deal, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, before they pivoted to DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls.

On the other hand, the Spurs have already added veteran forward Harrison Barnes in that DeRozan three-team deal with the Kings.

It’s increasingly likely, despite the Warriors putting out the best offer, that Markkanen will be a Jazz to start the season.

.@YourManDevine and @JakeLFischer detail how likely a Lauri Markkanen trade is 👀 pic.twitter.com/fDluNXzlIG — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) July 3, 2024

The Warriors’ Substantial Offer

According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, who covers the Jazz, the Warriors’ substantial offer for Markkanen was pick-heavy.

“Golden State has an offer on the table and it’s substantial [for Lauri Markkanen]. I think offers are heavily pick-based… What complicates it is the Warriors only have two unprotected picks, plus a protected first-rounder,” Jones said on 95.7 The Game on July 5.

The Warriors, however, are only limited to two unprotected picks (2025 and 2027 or 2026 and 2028) and a protected pick in 2030. Since they already owe the Washington Wizards their 2030 first-round pick if it falls outside the top 20 (in the Chris Paul–Jordan Poole trade), the Warriors can add that pick to their offer to the Jazz if it falls inside the top 20.

Warriors Might Have to Wait for Lauri Markkanen

The Warriors, or any other team, might not get Markkanen this summer and have to wait, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“More than one rival team has shared the observation that it would be difficult for the Jazz to trade him in the short term — even if they wanted to — because Markkanen is entering the final season of his current contract at a mere $18 million. It obviously complicates Jazz’s efforts to get a trade package in return for Markkanen on the level of Brooklyn’s haul for Mikal Bridges when Markkanen is not under team control for more than a season and when his salary is relatively low. They have a much better chance to command a Bridges-style offer filled with future draft picks like New York agreed to furnish the Nets if Markkanen, 27, is signed to an extension,” Stein wrote in his July 5 Substack newsletter.

It will benefit the Jazz to extend Markkanen because it can command a bigger haul if he’s under contract beyond next season.

Pre-All-Star Blockbuster Trade?

But there’s one wrinkle though. They have to wait until August 6. And once they do that, Markkanen cannot be traded for six months.

“Next season’s trade deadline is February 6 — eight days before All-Star Weekend (Feb. 14-16) begins in San Francisco,” Stein wrote.

Acquiring Markkanen right before the All-Star would be a major coup for the Warriors. But the timing of a potential Jazz extension will be crucial.

“Translation: It appears, after checking with the league office, that Markkanen would be eligible to be traded for only one day next season — on February 6 and February 6 alone — if an extension is hashed out immediately with the Jazz on August 6. If an extension happens August 7 or later, Markkanen won’t be eligible to be traded until after the 2024-25 season,” Stein explained.