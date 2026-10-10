Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Agrees To Long-Term Contract Extension

The Golden State Warriors are making a big comitment to their young veteran guard, Brandin Podziemski.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the team is inking him to a long-term contract ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

“Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has agreed to a five-year, $110 million fully guaranteed rookie-scale contract extension, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells ESPN. The deal includes a mutual option in the fifth year (2031-32) and a trade kicker,” Shams Charania reported on X on Saturday, October 10.

Brandin Podziemski’s Warriors Career So Far

The Warriors drafted Podziemski in 2023.

Coming out of Santa Clara, he was the No. 19 pick.

During his second and final college season, Podziemski appeared in 32 games. He shot 48.3% from the field and hit on 43.8% of his threes, averaging 19.9 points per game.

During his rookie season with the Warriors, Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He appeared in 74 games, picking up just 28 starts.

As a sophomore, Podziemski showed improvement while maintaining his shooting efficiency. He posted averages of 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Last year, Podziemski appeared in 82 games for the Warriors, starting in half of those matchups. He shot 45.5% from the field and knocked down 37.1% of his threes. Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

The Warriors are still keeping their longtime franchise players intact with Draymond Green returning for another run, and Stephen Curry locking in a long-term extension.

However, the future has not been neglected. Podziemski will stick with the Warriors for years to come, as Golden State makes a notable investment in their homegrown first-round pick.