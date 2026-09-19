Brandin Podziemski Extension Puts Golden State Warriors in Dilemma

The Golden State Warriors have until October 19 to sign Brandin Podziemski to a rookie-scale extension.

Podziemski could become a restricted free agent next season if he doesn’t sign a new deal. He is coming off the best year of his career, averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Podziemski could be looking for an annual salary of around $25 million, though a more realistic range is $22 to $24 million.

Brandin Podziemski’s Extension Complicates Warriors’ Future

Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard opined that Brandin Podziemski could be looking at a five-year, $100 million extension. It is similar to what players like Peyton Watson, Christian Braun, Shaedon Sharpe and Ayo Dosunmu received over the past couple years.

With a potential cap space of around $100 million next summer, the Golden State Warriors have the money to bring back Podziemski.

However, Steph Curry‘s extension is expected to cut that cap space in half, which puts the Warriors in a dilemma. They would want to build a contender around Curry, but they might be unable to do it with just roughly $30 million in cap flexibility.

Emerman also discussed the downside of not signing Podziemski to an extension.

“There’s still a concern for the Warriors if they delay talks until next summer,” Emerman wrote. “Without a deal in place, Podziemski would be playing in a contract year. That’s the type of pressure that can hang over any player and compel him to try to prove himself rather than playing within a team concept. The Warriors need Podziemski at his best, and a looming contract may complicate this season.”

Luckily for the Warriors, they have plenty of veterans like Curry, Draymond Green, Al Horford and Jimmy Butler to keep Podziemski in check.

Podziemski Named Breakout Candidate

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, Brandin Podziemski is the breakout candidate for the Golden State Warriors in the 2026-27 NBA season.

“Brandin Podziemski has improved each of his three professional seasons, though a true breakout could come in 2026-27,” Swartz wrote.