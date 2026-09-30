Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Addresses Backlash From Viral Comments

Brandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors is taking a noticeably different approach heading into this season compared to last year, at least when it comes to what he’s willing to say publicly.

Podziemski Explains His New Mindset

Speaking with reporters, according to Joseph Dycus, Podziemski made clear he’s steering away from the kind of comments that drew backlash last season. “I gave my few quotes last year that obviously made people think a certain way, but this year for me is just going to kind of be about hoops and trying to win games,” Podziemski said.

That shift extends to how he plans to handle outside noise altogether. Podziemski said he’d rather let his production speak for him going forward. “It’s better if I don’t say anything and just let my play do the talking,” he said.

Why the Warriors Guard Made the Change

Podziemski’s comments come after a stretch last October when he told The Athletic’s Nick Friedell he saw himself as a future centerpiece for the Golden State Warriors, framing himself as someone Stephen Curry and Draymond Green could eventually trust to carry the franchise forward. Those remarks drew heavy criticism online, and Podziemski later clarified in March that he felt the comments had been taken somewhat out of context, while still standing by the substance of what he said.

Now entering his fourth season, Podziemski appears focused on letting his performance carry that message instead. Curry will turn 39 later this season. Green turned 36 earlier this year. The timeline Podziemski referenced last fall remains real, even if he’s chosen to stop discussing it publicly. Several other young Warriors were once viewed as potential building blocks before ultimately moving on from the franchise. Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis and James Wiseman all fit that description. That history adds extra weight to whether Podziemski can actually become the player he once described himself as.