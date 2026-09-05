Warriors Trade Pitch Flips Brandin Podziemski for 21-Year-Old High Upside Guard

With Brandin Podziemski set to hit restricted free agency next year, the Golden State Warriors have a big decision to make on the southpaw guard.

To avoid a Jonathan Kuminga-like situation, the Warriors may be better off trading the underperforming asset while he still has some trade value. One intriguing Warriors trade idea doing the rounds would land 21-year-old point guard Bub Carrington from the Washington Wizards.

Warriors Trade Idea Lands Young PG

Warriors would receive: Bub Carrington, 2033 second-round pick (via DAL), 2028 second-round pick (via DEN), 2027 second pick (via GSW), 2029 lottery-protected first-round pick (via POR)

Wizards would receive: Brandin Podziemski

As part of the deal, the Warriors would get back their 2027 second-round pick from the Wizards, which they sent out as part of the Jordan Poole-Chris Paul trade in 2023. Golden State would also get a protected first-round pick for good measure, and two additional second-round picks to add to their growing draft asset chest.

Why the Warriors Do It

Carrington, the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has flashed a lot of upside in his two seasons in Washington, averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds while starting 105 of his 164 games. They key number there is 164 — Carrington has yet to miss a game in his career, the kind of durability that can help the aging Warriors.

The 21-year-old would not only inject some youth into the Warriors, but get to learn from wily veterans like Stephen Curry and De’Anthony Melton. The Pittsburgh alum projects as a good fit in the Warriors system, having made 2.1 threes at a nice clip of 40.8% last season, a lot of which came off the bounce and in catch-and-shoot scenarios.

The good thing is Carrington won’t hit restricted free agency until 2028, giving the Warriors a nice two-year window to assess if he’s a good fit on the roster.

Why the Wizards Do It

With Trae Young and second-year guard Tre Johnson on the roster, the Wizards may no longer have much of a use for Carrington, a traditional point guard. Podz, on the other hand, is more of an off-guard who can play next to other ball-handlers.

The Wizards have nothing to lose by taking a one-year flyer on Podz, who isn’t expected to command too many suitors as a restricted free agent next year If the fit doesn’t work, they can simply let him walk next summer and continue the rebuild around Trae Young, Anthony Davis and the their vast group of young players.