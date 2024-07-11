Breakout Wing Floated as Warriors Free Agent Target

The Golden State Warriors have stocked up on wings this offseason, but they could use another. Among the few options left on the free agent market, one possible wing they could add is Lamar Stevens.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why the Warriors could look into adding Stevens.

“The Golden State Warriors are a team that could add him as an end-of-bench wing, especially if they have to trade a few 2s and 3s in a deal for a second option such as Lauri Markkanen,” Bailey wrote in a July 11 story.

Bailey also explained Stevens’ value as a wing and how he helps on defense.