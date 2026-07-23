Bronny James Drops Intriguing Response to LeBron-Warriors Possibility

Bronny James was offering advice about handling pressure when someone handed him the question that has hovered over the Golden State Warriors’ offseason.

Does he think his father is coming to the Bay Area?

“Man, I don’t know where he’s going,” Bronny said after a street interviewer asked whether LeBron James would sign with the Warriors. “But that’d be crazy if he did.”

Crazy is one way to describe it.

LeBron joining Stephen Curry and Draymond Green would give the Warriors another aging superstar, another brilliant basketball mind and perhaps the NBA’s most compelling team. It would also transform a franchise trying to squeeze one more title run out of Curry’s career.

Bronny’s reaction, which circulated widely online, was not a prediction. It offered no evidence that LeBron is leaning toward Golden State. But it distilled the intrigue surrounding a partnership that once seemed suited only for All-Star weekends and the Olympics.

Before the Warriors question, Bronny was asked what message he would give young people navigating expectations.

“Man, be you,” he said. “Anytime you got some pressure or whatever, just be you. Go out, be you. You’re going to be all right.”

It was sound advice from someone whose professional career has never been separated from his father’s shadow and whose future has again become a subplot in LeBron’s decision.

Warriors Have Made Their Pitch

The Warriors’ interest is hardly concealed.

Curry has contacted LeBron directly during the free agency process, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater. Green vacationed with James in Puerto Rico this offseason and later said on his podcast that he would be “remiss” if he did not make his recruiting pitch.

Golden State has pursued LeBron before. The attraction remains obvious: Put one of the greatest passers in league history beside its greatest shooter and see whether their collective intelligence can compensate for their mileage.

Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent, entertained that possibility during his Game Over podcast after guest Bill Simmons argued that Golden State was the destination most fans wanted. Paul said the move would create a rock star on the scale of “Michael Jackson’s glove.”

Paul did not endorse the Warriors. He stressed that the choice belongs to LeBron and that the process should not be rushed. Money is not expected to decide the competition, either, because the interested contenders are positioned to offer roughly the same veteran-minimum salary.

For all the noise, Golden State has not received a meaningful indication that LeBron shares its enthusiasm.

Slater said Wednesday on ESPN’s NBA Today that the Warriors remain pessimistic and have received “no sign or hint” that LeBron is leaning toward them. They are keeping a roster spot available and would gladly sign him, but they are not structuring the rest of their offseason around the assumption that he will come.

Bronny Is Not Part of the Package

Bronny’s comment inevitably raised a second question: If LeBron chose Golden State, would his son follow?

Not necessarily.

Dan Woike of The Athletic reported that league sources view assumptions about LeBron and Bronny remaining together as false. LeBron’s departure from Los Angeles after eight seasons has not changed Bronny’s standing with the Lakers.

Bronny, 21, is well-liked inside the organization, respected for his work and viewed as having made substantial progress during his first two professional seasons. He attended the Lakers’ Summer League victory before joining their veteran minicamp last week.

Khobi Price of the California Post offered an even more explicit description of the Lakers’ position Tuesday on Brock & Alex on 97.1 The Fan.

“The Lakers are more than happy to keep Bronny James,” Price said. “They drafted him in the second round two years ago, they developed him, they’re a fan of him. He has a lot of people who like him within the building.”

Warriors Must Pay ‘Real’ Value to Reunite Bronny and LeBron

The Lakers have 16 players under contract, so Price acknowledged that a legitimate offer from LeBron’s next team could change the equation. But Los Angeles will not move Bronny as a courtesy.

“It would take something real for the Lakers to want to trade him,” Price said.

Bronny’s approximately $2.3 million salary for 2026-27 is guaranteed, and the Lakers control a team option for the following season. If Golden State wanted both Jameses, it would have to sign LeBron and separately satisfy Los Angeles in a Bronny trade.

That possibility remains several steps removed from reality.

Bronny’s response was compelling because it sounded less like inside information than the reaction of almost any basketball fan imagining LeBron and Curry in the same uniform.

It would be crazy. That does not mean it is coming.