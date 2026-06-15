Bronny James Receives Connection to New Team Amid LeBron James Exit Rumors

LeBron James’ future remains uncertain as he enters unrestricted free agency this offseason. His decision won’t affect him alone, as any move he makes could directly impact his son, Bronny James.

While remaining with the Los Angeles Lakers remains highly possible for the 41-year-old star, he may be swayed to move elsewhere.

A lot of franchises have reportedly shown interest in acquiring James, and the Golden State Warriors are among them. The franchise has a legitimate interest in pairing him with Stephen Curry.

According to Lakers analyst Tyler Watts of LakeShowLife, the younger James may end up in Golden State if his father joins Curry in a veteran win-now window.

“The Warriors reportedly had interest in Bronny during the 2024 draft,” Watts wrote. “They ultimately passed after Paul told teams that LeBron’s son would play in Australia if he didn’t end up with the Lakers. They would have no issues trading for Bronny if it meant getting LeBron.”

Bronny’s path may ultimately lead to the Bay Area, depending on how LeBron handles his free agency. This would mean that father and son would continue playing together.

Bronny James Move to Golden State

The Lakers have indicated that they want LeBron to stay. However, they will only reportedly do that if he accepts a reduced pay. This may not be a problem for him, but his camp would not want him taking less money if it is not channeled into a serious contention push.

“If Los Angeles can’t win the free agent bidding for LeBron, they would trade his son to his new home,” Watts added. “Fans may not like it, but the purple and gold are always thinking about how their decisions will impact the next superstar that wants to come to L.A.”

LeBron has always made it clear that he values playing alongside Bronny, and any team serious about signing the elder James late would almost certainly need to facilitate that reunion.

For now, until LeBron retires, Bronny’s future will be linked with his father. It hasn’t been the smoothest of transitions from college to the NBA for the 21-year-old star, and a two-way contract without his father may limit his gametime and progress further.

For Golden State, acquiring Bronny via trade would be a small price to pay to get his father into its roster. He is not an expensive player to have on the payroll, even though his rookie contract with L.A. runs through 2028. A trade would allow the Lakers to get a little return in assets while avoiding the awkwardness of keeping the son after the father departs.

How Bronny, LeBron James Would Fit With Warriors

Wherever Bronny ends up with his father, he will most definitely have to prove himself as a player capable of nailing a full roster spot—LeBron won’t play forever.

The good thing is that he has shown improvement from his rookie year. Splitting time between the Lakers and the G League’s South Bay Lakers, the young guard played 42 games this season, albeit on very low minutes.

He did show added confidence in his game, but there are still doubts over his readiness for a consistent role.

“Bronny struggles on defense, must improve his ball-handling, and is not ready for a nightly rotation role,” Watts added. “His gains were positive, but there are no guarantees he sticks with the Lakers if LeBron is gone.”

Very likely, Bronny would also split time in the G-League for the Warriors while coming into the roster for added depth. One thing that could be beneficial is his development as teammates with Curry. Given his 6-foot-2 frame, he could pivot into a shooting-centered game like the Warriors’ superstar point guard.