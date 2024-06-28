Proposed Warriors Trade Would Move Haul for All-Defensive Selection & More

The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in a tough position. Both winning championships in recent seasons and having a clear superstar good enough to win another championship, the rest of their rosters could use some work.

In a proposed trade from Allen Stiles of Bleacher Report, the Bucks and Warriors would help each other out. The deal would be centered around Brook Lopez and Andrew Wiggins.

Warriors would get: Lopez, Bobby Portis

Bucks would get: Wiggins, Kevon Looney, 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick

“Bobby Portis, who’s on a ridiculous deal, he’s only making $12 million. Brook Lopez is kind of an overpay,” Stiles said on June 28. “The Bucks, they need to get more versatile, that’s what they’ve been saying. Brook Lopez on the chopping block, we know it’s an overpay. Bobby Portis, on the other hand, is an underpay.”

Bucks Draft Pick Could Replace Lopez

The Milwaukee Bucks drafted Tyler Smith in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft on June 27. The 6-foot-9 19-year-old gives them a younger and bigger body, something the team needs due to the age of their roster.

And according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Bucks are a team to watch on the trade market. Fischer wrote that Smith could even “replace” Lopez this season.

“The Bucks are still being mentioned by league personnel as a team to watch on the trade market. Milwaukee was able to land a potential center of the future in Tyler Smith with the No. 33 pick in Thursday’s second round,” Fischer wrote on June 28. “Smith could perhaps help replace Brook Lopez as soon as this season, if Milwaukee indeed parts ways with their veteran center who’s about to enter the final year of his contract.

“Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis’ names continued to be mentioned as trade candidates as well, sources said.”

With Portis also named as a trade candidate, the Warriors could get involved. Fischer reported before the trade deadline that the Bucks had an interest in Wiggins, too, so perhaps that continues this offseason.

“But Wiggins is the Warrior who’s generated the most significant trade chatter around the league. He remains a player in consideration for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Fischer wrote.

“Although in order for Milwaukee to reach Wiggins’ $24.3 million salary, the Bucks would need to include forward Bobby Portis in any outgoing package, and Milwaukee, sources said, is going to think long and hard before sacrificing Portis in any deal at this deadline.”

How Lopez and Portis Would Help the Warriors

Lopez, 36, finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022-23 and was named to the All-Defensive first team. Factor in his elite rim protection with his 36.6% shooting from 3-point range on 5.1 attempts per game, and he could be an ideal addition for the Golden State Warriors.

Peter O’Keefe of Blue Man Hoop wrote that Lopez would be the “perfect addition” to the Warriors.

Portis would offer the Warriors someone who could start or come off the bench. He’s finished third in 6-Man of the Year voting in each of the last two seasons and shot 40.7% from 3-point range on 3.0 attempts per game in 2023-24.

Portis averaged 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game for the Milwaukee Bucks last season.