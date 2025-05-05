Hi, Subscriber

Warriors’ Emotional Team Meeting Sparked Game 7 Win

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Steph Curry, Warriors
Getty
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after his team's 104-93 victory against the Houston Rockets in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs.

An emotional meeting on the eve of Game 7 reset the Warriors’ mindset—and it showed from the opening tip. Led by Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Jimmy Butler, the late-night team huddle in Houston served as a wake-up call for a squad that had just let a 3–1 series lead slip away. The message was clear: lock in, or go home. Buddy Hield responded with the game of his life, Steph Curry delivered late, and Golden State stormed into the Western Conference Semifinals with a 103–89 win over the second-seeded Rockets.

Hield’s Redemption Arc Powers Warriors Early

After a scoreless Game 6 and just 17 minutes on the floor, Buddy Hield bounced back in the biggest way possible. The 32-year-old dropped a game-high 33 points on 12-of-15 shooting, including 9-of-11 from deep, setting an NBA Game 7 record for made three-pointers.

His first-half explosion carried the Warriors to a 12-point halftime lead. And it wasn’t just offense—Hield added rebounds, assists, a block, and a steal in one of the most complete performances of his career.

Curry, Butler and Draymond Steady the Ship

Golden State had watched a 3–1 series lead evaporate. Game 6 ended in frustration. Game 7 started with uncertainty. But according to Hield, the tone changed the moment they touched down in Houston.

“We had a very emotional meeting led by Draymond, Steph and Jimmy.”
via NBA on TNT

The message landed. Hield got hot. Jimmy Butler added 20 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Draymond Green delivered a clutch 16-6-5 line. And Curry? He saved his best for last—scoring 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and sealing the game with a step-back three and his signature “night night” pose.

Warriors Lock In, Rockets Run Out of Answers

Golden State’s defense did the rest. They held the Rockets to just 6-of-18 from three and 40.5% overall. Even with Amen Thompson’s 24 points and Alperen Sengun’s 21 and 14, Houston never found a consistent rhythm.

Curry added 10 rebounds and seven assists. The Warriors outscored the Rockets by 18 from behind the arc, finishing 18-of-43 from deep.

It was a total team win—gritty, urgent, and timely.

On to Minnesota

The seventh-seeded Warriors now head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves in Round 2. Game 1 tips off Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Golden State may not have made it easy, but they’re moving forward—with a reawakened Hield, a locked-in Butler, and Steph still doing Steph things.

Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He previously covered the Golden State Warriors and the wider NBA for Fansided. More about Keith Watkins

Read More
,

Comments

Warriors’ Emotional Team Meeting Sparked Game 7 Win

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x