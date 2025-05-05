Warriors’ Emotional Team Meeting Sparked Game 7 Win

An emotional meeting on the eve of Game 7 reset the Warriors’ mindset—and it showed from the opening tip. Led by Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Jimmy Butler, the late-night team huddle in Houston served as a wake-up call for a squad that had just let a 3–1 series lead slip away. The message was clear: lock in, or go home. Buddy Hield responded with the game of his life, Steph Curry delivered late, and Golden State stormed into the Western Conference Semifinals with a 103–89 win over the second-seeded Rockets.

Hield’s Redemption Arc Powers Warriors Early

After a scoreless Game 6 and just 17 minutes on the floor, Buddy Hield bounced back in the biggest way possible. The 32-year-old dropped a game-high 33 points on 12-of-15 shooting, including 9-of-11 from deep, setting an NBA Game 7 record for made three-pointers.

His first-half explosion carried the Warriors to a 12-point halftime lead. And it wasn’t just offense—Hield added rebounds, assists, a block, and a steal in one of the most complete performances of his career.

Curry, Butler and Draymond Steady the Ship

Golden State had watched a 3–1 series lead evaporate. Game 6 ended in frustration. Game 7 started with uncertainty. But according to Hield, the tone changed the moment they touched down in Houston.

“We had a very emotional meeting led by Draymond, Steph and Jimmy.”

– via NBA on TNT

The message landed. Hield got hot. Jimmy Butler added 20 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Draymond Green delivered a clutch 16-6-5 line. And Curry? He saved his best for last—scoring 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and sealing the game with a step-back three and his signature “night night” pose.

Warriors Lock In, Rockets Run Out of Answers

Golden State’s defense did the rest. They held the Rockets to just 6-of-18 from three and 40.5% overall. Even with Amen Thompson’s 24 points and Alperen Sengun’s 21 and 14, Houston never found a consistent rhythm.

Curry added 10 rebounds and seven assists. The Warriors outscored the Rockets by 18 from behind the arc, finishing 18-of-43 from deep.

It was a total team win—gritty, urgent, and timely.

On to Minnesota

The seventh-seeded Warriors now head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves in Round 2. Game 1 tips off Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Golden State may not have made it easy, but they’re moving forward—with a reawakened Hield, a locked-in Butler, and Steph still doing Steph things.