Warriors Star Involved in Bizarre Mishap Before Game 1 Tip-Off

One minute into Game 1 between the Warriors and Timberwolves, the playoffs delivered an unexpected fashion twist: Buddy Hield was wearing the wrong shorts.

Golden State’s sharpshooter had to exit the court after Minnesota’s bench pointed out that his shorts featured blue trim, not gold like the rest of the Warriors’ uniforms. The refs whistled a delay of game, and Hield jogged back to the locker room to change—delaying a game that was already running late thanks to the Pacers-Cavs overtime thriller earlier in the night (via NBC Sports Bay Area).

Warriors’ Locker Room Banter Reaches New Heights

Uniform slip-ups aren’t unheard of, but this one quickly turned into locker room comedy.

After Golden State’s 99–88 win, Hield and Jimmy Butler met the media—Butler ready to pounce on his teammate’s mishap. But Hield beat him to the punch.

“Jimmy switched it out,” Hield joked. “That was Jimmy’s fault. Jimmy switched it out, and that’s what happened. So I was looking for my shorts and I thought it was the right ones. He said, ‘Yo, put these on.’” Butler, stunned: “That’s what you’re going with?” Hield doubled down: “Yeah, I’m going with it was Jimmy’s fault. His locker’s next to mine… Got a fine for it. So it’s cool. But it’s Jimmy’s fault. Blame Jimmy.” (via NBC Sports Bay Area)

The Shorts Might’ve Been Wrong, But the Shot Was Right

Despite the early uniform chaos, Hield went on to score a game-high 24 points, including five threes, in the road win. His performance was even more critical with Steph Curry exiting early due to a hamstring injury.

That left the door open for Hield to step into the spotlight—and perhaps his true identity.

“I’m Batman,” Hield declared postgame. (via Anthony Slater on X)

His shorts may have betrayed him, but Hield turned the moment into a joke, a win, and another classic chapter in his ongoing buddy-comedy with Butler. With Game 2 looming Thursday, expect the jokes—and the shorts-checks—to keep coming.

Warriors Face Game 2 Without Curry

Golden State’s Game 1 win came at a cost. Steph Curry exited before halftime after pulling up with a hamstring issue, and is expected to miss Game 2.

“With a hamstring, it’s hard to imagine that he would play,” head coach Steve Kerr said postgame. “He’s obviously crushed. The guys picked him up and played a great game, but we’re all concerned about Steph.” (via Anthony Slater on X)

The Warriors are already adjusting their game plan, leaning more on Hield, Butler, and Draymond Green—who combined for 62 points in the opener.