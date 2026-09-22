TRADE: Ex-Golden State Warriors Player Sent To Hornets In Deal With Hawks

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported a trade between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

As part of the deal, a recent Golden State Warriors player (Buddy Hield) is going to the Hornets.

Charania wrote: “The Atlanta Hawks are trading Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Dorian Finney-Smith, sources tell ESPN.”

Hield is coming off a year where he averaged 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range in 51 games for the Warriors and Hawks.

He spent part of two seasons in Golden State (before getting traded to Atlanta during the 2025-26 season).

Social Media Reacts To Trade

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

Brett Siegel: “Buddy Hield has a $10M player option for the 2027-28 season, whereas Dorian Finney-Smith’s $13.3M contract for next year is non-guaranteed. This opens up financial flexibility for Atlanta, while giving them another veteran, athletic wing.”

Bobby Marks: “To Atlanta Dorian Finney-Smith: $14.1M, $13.3M ($0 GTY), $13.3M (0 GTY) Atlanta creates a $2.1M Trade Exception To Charlotte Buddy Hield: $9.7M, $10.1M (0 GTY) Ryan Nembhard: $2.1M The Hornets likely create a $4.5M Trade Exception”

Andy Bailey: “The Hornets have Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Coby White, Naz Reid, Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and now Buddy Hield. The single-season record of 1,457 threes may be within reach.”

Keith Smith: “Hawks are taking on about $2.4M by acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith for Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard. Atlanta will be about $1.4M under the luxury tax with 15 players on standard contracts. Hornets will have 18 players on standard deals, necessitating three waivers.”

@SleeperHornets: “Hornets updated bench: Buddy Hield Ryan Nembhard Dennis Schroder Grayson Allen Royce O’Neale Christian Anderson Sion James Ryan Kalkbrenner Liam McNeely Tidjane Salaun Hannes Steinbach Grant Williams Pat Connaughton PJ Hall This team is DEEP👀”

StatMuse: “Kon Knueppel averages the most threes per game in NBA history by a player playing under 32 MPG. Buddy Hield averages the most threes per game in NBA history by a player playing under 28 MPG. Teaming up.”

Looking At Hield

Hield was the 6th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma.

Before the Hawks and Warriors, he had stints with the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.