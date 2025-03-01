Warriors Deal With Bad and Good News Ahead of Crucial Match

The Golden State Warriors have a golden opportunity to seize the sixth seed with a victory against the injury-riddled Philadelphia 76ers on the road but they may have to do it without Jimmy Butler.

Butler is questionable for their March 1 game in Philadelphia with a right mid back spasm, per NBA’s official injury report. Jonathan Kuminga also remains out with right ankle sprain.

But the good news is Kuminga could return as early as the Warriors’ next game on Monday, March 3 in Charlotte against the Hornets, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Kuminga has been out since suffering the significant ankle sprain on Jan. 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies. During his lengthy absence, the Warriors have posted a 15-11 record, winning seven of their last eight games since Butler arrived at the trade deadline.

It is unclear if Butler will miss time.

Reintegrating Kuminga back into the rotation and how he can co-exist with Butler, who plays a similar style, is the biggest challenge for the Warriors looking to make a playoff push.

Butler dismissed any concern about Kuminga’s fit next to him.

“I think it’s going to be easy,” Butler said. “He’s hella athletic. Can shoot it. Can score it in a multitude of ways. And can guard. Can definitely guard. I think he’s going to come back and do what he’s been doing. My job is to make it even easier on him. So come on back and help us get some dubs.”

The Warriors can break up the 32-27 tie with the Los Angeles Clippers if they beat the 76ers, who announced on Friday, Feb. 28 that they are shutting down their star center Joel Embiid for the remainder of the season.

Steve Kerr Addresses Potential Kuminga-Butler Issue

Golden State coach Steve Kerr met with Kuminga in Orlando before they came from behind to beat the Magic 121-115, Slater reported to address the potential issue.

Kerr showed Kuminga clips of Butler’s play with the Warriors.

“He’s the perfect guy for JK to emulate,” Kerr said, per Slater. “What makes Jimmy special is that he doesn’t try to be special. He plays fundamental basketball. He never turns it over. He just makes the simple play over and over. I want JK to learn some of that … attacking the rim, nothing there, jump stop, pass the ball. That’s a great basketball play. JK before he got hurt, it was the best I’ve ever seen him play. He was already on a great track. This was just a reminder that these are the things we want.”

The meeting was part of the open line of communication agreement Kerr and Kuminga have forged following the young forward’s public airing of grievance last year, according to Slater.

“The main thing I want for JK is to not press when he comes back,” Kerr said.

Jimmy Butler’s Worst Game On The Heels of New Legal Battle

Butler is coming off his worst game since joining the Warriors in their come-from-behind win over the Magic.

The 35-year-old Butler was held to five points on 1-of-7 shooting and he was minus-7 in 33 minutes. He also struggled defending the much bigger Paolo Banchero, who made five of six shots against him en route to a 41-point performance.

His worst game came on the heels of a new lawsuit filed against him in Florida.

Five Star Marketing and Promotions is suing Butler for $257,282 for overstaying in one of their luxury homes he rented in Miami and leaving the property in disrepair, according to WPLG Local 10, a local TV station in Miami affiliated with ABC.

It is the second lawsuit Butler is facing as he is also in a heated custody and child support battle against his ex-girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak, the mother of his three children, Daily Mail reported in January.

Butler’s back issue and legal troubles might have contributed to his sub-par performance in Orlando.