Warriors Could Pursue 3-Time MVP After Stephen Curry Deal

Stephen Curry’s new extension didn’t just secure his own future with the Golden State Warriors. It’s also reignited speculation about another star potentially becoming available.

Why Curry’s Deal Matters for the Warriors’ Flexibility

Curry finalized a two-year, $116 million extension with the Warriors, a deal that includes a player option for 2028-29. The key detail is that Curry took roughly $20 million less than the full max he was eligible for. That decision directly benefits the front office’s flexibility going forward. Curry will reportedly earn $55.7 million in 2027-28, nearly $6 million less than his current $62.6 million salary. It’s a sacrifice of roughly 10 percent aimed at giving Golden State more room to build.

That flexibility is significant. The Warriors could have at least $60 million in cap space entering the summer of 2027. That puts the pressure squarely on CEO Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy to actually use it. Curry acknowledged the weight of that responsibility himself. “It’s not really an obvious type of let’s-just-do-this-and-keep-it-moving type situation,” Curry said. “This is one of the rare ones in my career that you’re trying to make sure you have just peace of mind with it all. I don’t know if there’s any more new information. It’s just the conviction of I’m doing the right thing for me, for the team, for now, for the future, like all those things.”

Denver’s Jokic Situation Adds Fuel to Golden State Rumors

That cap space now enters the conversation around Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Jokic has passed on signing his own contract extension for the second consecutive summer, presumably to maximize his eventual payday. Denver’s projected salary outlook beyond this season looks shaky based on current roster construction. That has already fueled media speculation that Jokic could look to leave the organization next summer, with Golden State frequently mentioned as a hypothetical destination. Curry’s willingness to take less than his max only adds more fuel to that speculation, since it directly increases the amount of cap room the Warriors could offer a star of Jokic’s caliber.

Whether Golden State ultimately pursues Jokic or looks elsewhere with its newfound flexibility remains to be seen. Still, the timing of Curry’s decision has undeniably added weight to speculation that had already been building around one of the league’s most talked-about stars.