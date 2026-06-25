Mike Dunleavy Gives Valid Reason For Warriors Viral Argument

The Golden State Warriors had a strange NBA Draft night with a video going viral from their draft room. ESPN cameras showed General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and owner Joe Lacob seemingly arguing just minutes before their pick. Golden State ultimately drafted Yaxel Lendeborg and everyone in the franchise seems happy about it to make fans question the argument.

Dunleavy revealed the honest answer of what truly happened during a press conference with the media:

“There wasn’t anything major, but when you’re on the clock, you get calls. We knew we were going to pick Yaxel at 11. He was the guy, but you just want to flush them out, make sure you’re not missing anything that falls in your lap or makes a ton of sense. So, that’s what we were doing. Joe (Lacob) was like, “Come on, let’s go ahead and pick the guy.” And I said, “Joe, we got we have time. They give you five minutes.” He was just getting a little anxious about us taking Yaxel. And the good thing was because we were on the clock, nobody could swoop in and take him ahead of us. So, I was willing to be patient about it.”

The debate came when Dunleavy wanted to run out the full draft clock in the case of another team approached them with a big trade. Lacob tried to speed up the process to ensure Golden State got their ideal pick, and Dunleavy had to remind him they had a full five minutes. A previous quote featured Dunleavy joking that they were arguing about golf, but he finally gave us the full explanation.

Why Golden State Warriors Fans Feared The Worst

Last night’s viral clip of the argument was among the most shared things to happen at the NBA Draft. Most of the top picks went where everyone expected, and few trades took place during the night after the earlier Giannis Antetokounmpo trade blockbuster to the Miami Heat.

Warriors’ fans have questioned Dunleavy’s role in the franchise since the moves have generally backfired since he took the General Manager job. Fans losing confidence in Dunleavy made the clip take off even faster.

The draft conversation and their pick both are things no one should worry about any further. Dunleavy gave the most valid explanation possible since owners tend to rush things without thinking about things like the five minute draft clock.

Mike Dunleavy Has Stressful Offseason Ahead

Golden State has confirmed their goal is to contend in the future and will require a lot of help in the upcoming offseason. Stephen Curry looked amazing when healthy last season, but the franchise has failed to put a contending roster around him in his latter career stage.

The Warriors will need to trade for a great co-star or make some underrated moves in free agency. Jimmy Butler is scheduled to miss at least half of the season, and Draymond Green is no longer near All-Star caliber.

Dunleavy must find a way to add another All-Star or take a gamble on the right player with stronger upside. Golden State fans are losing faith, and this offseason may be the final chance to change the public perception about his stint as Warriors GM.