4-Time Warriors Champion Delivers Inspiring Message To The World

Klay Thompson has built a Hall of Fame-worthy legacy in his 13 seasons so far in the NBA. With the highs and lows and tribulations he faced during his career, Thompson has created a superb mentality about his life.

In his now-viral interview with School of Hard Knocks, Thompson, a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and now a member of the Dallas Mavericks, expressed his message to the world, which was rooted in his experiences as a professional basketball player.

“I’m such a basketball player. I relate everything to the hardwood,” he said. “You can miss 15 straight shots, but if you prepare like it’s your last game, or you want to be great, then you can live with the results. You’ve just got to talk to yourself positively.”

“Think of the big picture. Sometimes we all get bogged down and discouraged, go through an injury. There’s always a higher purpose for why you’re going through those times. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. What really matters is your character. You can’t take your material value with you to the next life. So, the impact you make on others, that’s the real legacy that is left behind.”

Klay Thompson’s Trial And Tribulations In The NBA

Thompson’s career was heavily altered by two consecutive major lower-limb injuries that sidelined him for a combined 941 days.

During Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, when he was still playing for the Warriors, he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee after landing awkwardly on a fast-break dunk attempt. This injury forced him to sit out the entirety of the 2019-20 season.

Just as he neared the final stages of his recovery, disaster struck again in November 2020 during an off-season pickup game in Los Angeles, where Thompson suffered a fully torn right Achilles tendon.

He only made his return to the court in January 2022. Later that season, he helped the Warriors win the NBA Finals to pick up his fourth NBA championship alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Now, he has played two seasons with the Mavericks and continued to be a serviceable piece for the team despite the wear and tear on his body.

Klay Thompson Reveals How Much He Loves Basketball

Klay Thompson is a certified hooper.

According to him, all he wants to do in life is to play basketball.

“Because I love basketball so much, I would play basketball in my spare time just as much as I do for an occupation. That’s the secret, really. Hitting that fadeaway, saying ‘Kobe.’ That was my place of peace. I love this game more than anything in the world,” he said in the same interview.

“I was not a highly-touted or blue-chip recruit. Everyone’s path is different. You might not get the praise or adulation you got as a teenager. But it’s the long game you play.”

Thompson is 36 years old and will be playing in his 14th NBA campaign next season. Last season, he averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in 69 games for the Mavericks.

Thompson has been both in trade talks and buyout rumors, but right now he remains with the Mavericks, which boast a lineup headlined by last year’s top rookie Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving.