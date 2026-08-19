Report: NBA Champions Drive Ex-Warriors Star Out Of Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are now unlikely to re-sign Jonathan Kuminga in free agency this offseason because of two players who won an NBA championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder just over a year ago.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Hawks would have been interested in bringing back Kuminga to the team for next season before they landed Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins in separate deals with the Thunder last month.

“The Atlanta Hawks were said to be open to bringing Kuminga back on a minimum deal, but that ship has sailed since adding Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort in trades with the OKC Thunder,” Siegel said.

Jonathan Kuminga Remains A Valuable Asset

As of writing, Kuminga, who was dealt from the Golden State Warriors to the Hawks during the trade deadline, remains a free agent since no team has yet to sign him to a deal.

Kuminga, whose contract ended after last season, played 16 regular-season games for the Hawks, averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 22.1 minutes per game while shooting 47.6% from the field.

In the playoffs, Kuminga was just as promising. He averaged 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist over six games in the 2026 Eastern Conference first-round playoff series, which the Hawks lost in six games to the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks.

Notably, the Hawks dealt the Knicks two losses in the series, the most by any team during New York’s championship playoff run.

The Hawks made the most of the Thunder’s cost-cutting measures this offseason. The Hawks absorbed Wiggins using an existing trade exception, sending a 2030 second-round pick and a 2032 second-round pick (the less favorable between Atlanta and the Lakers) back to the Thunder.

The Hawks then finalized a massive three-team trade to bring in Dort alongside guard Ryan Nembhard from the Dallas Mavericks. In that swap, Atlanta parted ways with former No. 1 overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher, who went to Dallas, while the Thunder pocketed an additional three second-round draft selections.

Dort and Wiggins were key figures in the Thunder’s championship run in 2025, where they took down the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals in seven games.

Lakers, Timberwolves Lead Race For Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga, a former seventh pick of the Golden State Warriors, could find himself back in the Western Conference.

According to Siegel, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, are leading the race for Kuminga in free agency.

“It looks increasingly likely that Kuminga will end up with the Lakers, Timberwolves, or Cavs,” Siegel reported.

Ultimately, Siegel thinks Kuminga would be a better fit with the Timberwolves.

“Overall, the Timberwolves would be a great fit for Kuminga since they have a clear need for another dynamic forward next to Jaden McDaniels and can play an uptempo style on offense with LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards pushing the pace. That is the type of style Kuminga would thrive in.”

Kuminga is currently 23 years old and will turn 24 in October. He adds youth and athleticism to any team, especially the ones that desperately need a power forward.