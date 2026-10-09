Golden State Warriors Announce Chase Center News Ahead of 2026-27 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors have sold out every home game since they moved to the Chase Center for the 2019-20 season.

It has also been more than 15 years since the Warriors last failed to sell out a home game.

The Warriors welcomed the Los Angeles Lakers to the Chase Center for their preseason game on Tuesday. They beat the Lakers 124-98.

Warriors Announce Chase Center News

In a news release by the Golden State Warriors, the franchise announced that the Chase Center has earned LEED Platinum Certification for Operations and Maintenance.

“Golden State announced today that Chase Center has earned LEED Platinum certification for Operations and Maintenance (O+M) from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), recognizing the arena’s performance in day-to-day operations.”

The Chase Center is the third NBA arena earn the certification, following the Moda Center of the Portland Trail Blazers and the Fiserv Forum of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The achievement is set to be commemorated with a plaque certification on October 10, when the Warriors host the Sacramento Kings for their fourth game of the preseason.

LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, which is used by the U.S. Green Building Council to rate green buildings. The certification meant that the Chase Center had excellent practices in energy, water, waste, indoor environmental quality and transportation.

“With over 300 events both inside and outside Chase Center each year, the arena’s environmental performance is a priority for us,” Chase Center General Manager Donna Daniels said. “Earning LEED Platinum is a testament to the hard work our team and partners have put into making these practices part of the arena’s operations, and we are committed to continuing that work in the years ahead.”

Aside from being home for the Golden State Warriors and Valkyries, the Chase Center also hosts concerts, family shows, esports tournaments, comedy specials and more.

Warriors Regular Season Schedule

The Golden State Warriors are set to play 41 games at the Chase Center this season. If they make the playoffs, they will host more games.

The Warriors begin their season on the road at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21. Their first home game is on October 23, hosting the new-look Memphis Grizzlies.

There will be two holiday games at Chase Center this season. The first is on Christmas Day, when the Warriors welcome the Denver Nuggets. They then face the Indiana Pacers on Presidents’ Day on February 15, 2027.

Golden State’s longest homestand of the season will be from December 30 to January 13 with seven games, as per NBA.com. They host the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets.