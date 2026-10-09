Golden State Valkyries Fans Get Shout-Out From Caitlin Clark

The Golden State Valkyries are one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The Valkyries are currently in their second season in the league, but they have been competitive from the get-go. Gabby Williams has turned into one of the best signings in recent memory.

Amid the Valkyries’ postseason run, their fanbase received a shout-out from Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark Praises Valkyries Fans

Speaking to the media for her exit interview, Caitlin Clark discussed the good and bad sides of being the most popular WNBA star in the world. Clark called out the rhetoric being attached to her name by some fans while also praising the real supporters.

One of the examples that Clark made is the Golden State Valkyries fanbase, specifically the way they boo her out of the Chase Center. She welcomes the banter inside the arena over hate online.

“I think for the real fans that do show up and do support and do respect, I applaud you,” Clark said. “And there are a lot of you. That’s not just here in Indianapolis, that’s across the league. We go a lot of different places, and we see a lot of different fans.”

“Whether it’s people in Dallas, whether it’s Golden State,” she added. “Like Golden State booed me every time I touched the ball, and I like that. I thought that was great and fun. That’s what makes makes the game fun. They’re passionate and can boo you, can yell at people.”

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The Valkyries are one of the best-supported WNBA teams over the past two seasons. The Chase Center has always been rocking since their inaugural campaign last season, turning the arena into the “Balhalla.”

According to a press release by the Valkyries, they have sold out every home game for the second straight year.

Valkyries Favored by Fans to Win WNBA Title

According to research by Sports Insider, the Golden State Valkyries are the fan favorites to win the WNBA championship this season in the United States.

More than half of the US states (26) are rooting for the Valkyries to bring home their first WNBA title. The New York Liberty came in second with 13 states, followed by the Atlanta Dream with nine and the Las Vegas Aces with two.

The likely reasons for choosing Golden State include fatigue at seeing the Aces and Liberty winning championships and Angel Reese being a polarizing player for the Dream.

Golden State are one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals after beating the defending champions Aces 83-81 in Game 2 on Wednesday.