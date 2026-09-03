Warriors Get Clear Hint On Steph Curry’s Chances Of Taking Discount Deal

Soon, the Golden State Warriors are expected to open discussions about their future with the superstar guard, Steph Curry.

Currently, the star guard is eligible for a two-year, $136.7 million contract extension. According to a report, the Warriors are open to giving Curry several options. Basically, the ball could be in the star guard’s court.

If the Warriors are indeed open to offering the maximum amount of money to Curry, would his decision to take it on shock an insider? ESPN’s Anthony Slater denies that notion.

Steph Curry’s Next Decision Shouldn’t Come As Shocking

“I would not be shocked if he takes the max. I would probably be a little bit more surprised if he locked into a haircut now. Now, again, he might be a wait-and-see thing—what can and can’t get done,” said Slater on 95.7 The Game. “Guys like max money.”

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One of the NBA’s top stars, LeBron James, just shocked the league by taking one of the biggest discounts in history. James went from making over $50 million in 2025-2026 to signing a veteran’s minimum in order to join the Sixers for a possible title run.

Of course, LeBron made the most in salary in league history. However, Curry isn’t far behind him. In fact, a max extension would push Curry well past LeBron and make him the first member of the $600 million club.

Considering everything Curry gave to the Warriors and the game, nobody would argue that he isn’t worth it.

Still, it seems the Warriors can kiss the hopes of a hometown discount goodbye. While it’s still early–and a lot can change–the early belief seems to be that Curry has a good chance of landing his near-$140 million.