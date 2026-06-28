Warriors Get Bad News on Steve Kerr Offseason Target

The Golden State Warriors are rebuilding their coaching staff around Steve Kerr this offseason. Lead assistant Terry Stotts and defensive coordinator Jerry Stackhouse both departed after their contracts expired, leaving multiple openings on the bench that Golden State needs to fill before training camp. One name has emerged as a top target to help address that void.

Willie Green has been pursued by the Warriors to rejoin Kerr’s staff as an assistant. The fit makes sense given their history. Green previously worked under Kerr from 2016 to 2019 before eventually becoming a head coach in his own right.

Now there is competition for his services.

What the Latest Report Says

Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that Green, while being pursued by Golden State, also has interest from the Dallas Mavericks as new head coach Dusty May assembles his first NBA staff. Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin and Miami Heat consultant Noah LaRoche have also been mentioned as expected candidates for May’s bench in Dallas.

“Former Pelicans coach Willie Green, who has been pursued by Golden State to rejoin Steve Kerr’s staff as an assistant, also has interest from Dallas,” Stein posted on X.

The development introduces real competition into what the Warriors may have assumed was a straightforward pursuit. Green is an experienced voice with head coaching credentials, the kind of addition that could immediately strengthen Kerr’s rebuilt bench.

Former Pelicans coach Willie Green, who has been pursued by Golden State to rejoin Steve Kerr's staff as an assistant, also has interest from Dallas as new Mavericks coach Dusty May assembles his first NBA staff, league sources say. Former Bucks coach Adrian Griffin and Heat… https://t.co/zx6lvhbFPQ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2026

Who Green Is

Green spent four seasons as the New Orleans Pelicans‘ head coach from 2021 to 2025. He guided New Orleans to the playoffs in 2022 after winning the Play-In Tournament and helped the franchise post a 42-40 record in 2022-23 despite significant injury challenges throughout the season. The Pelicans dismissed him in November 2025 after a 2-10 start to the following season.

His familiarity with Kerr’s system and his head coaching experience make him a valuable addition to any staff. The Warriors clearly recognize that. So does Dallas.

What It Means for the Warriors

Golden State’s coaching staff overhaul adds another layer of complexity to an already busy offseason. Stotts and Stackhouse departed to pursue head coaching opportunities of their own. Chris DeMarco left earlier in the year to become head coach of the WNBA’s New York Liberty. The Warriors need experienced voices on the bench, and Green fits that profile as well as anyone available.

Whether Golden State can fend off Dallas’s interest will depend on what each franchise offers in terms of role, responsibility, and compensation. For Green, the decision likely comes down to which opportunity gives him the best platform heading into what could eventually be another head coaching pursuit.

Final Word for the Warriors

Willie Green knows the Warriors’ system. He knows Kerr. He knows what Golden State is trying to build around Stephen Curry.

Dallas is now in the picture. The Warriors will need to make their case quickly.