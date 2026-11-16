Golden State Warriors Get Concerning Brandon Williams Injury News

The Golden State Warriors have been dealing with injuries since the start of the season.

The Warriors’ misery continued last week when Brandon Williams suffered a mild hamstring strain against the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams was given a one-week timeline for re-evaluation.

In addition to Williams, the Warriors recently lost Steph Curry to an oblique injury. The two-time MVP is set to miss at least two weeks, possibly even longer.

Warriors Get Brandon Williams Injury Update

In his post-practice media availability on Sunday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed that Brandon Williams could be out for the rest of the team’s current road trip that ends on November 19.

“He’s making progress, but I doubt he’ll play on the trip,” Kerr said. “We’re hopeful that it won’t be too long after that, but we’ll see.”

It’s concerning news since Williams’ injury was diagnosed as mild, but it seems like he could be out for longer. He has already missed the last two games and will seemingly miss the next three, including tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

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The Warriors signed Williams to a one-year contract in free agency. He has proven to be a reliable backup point guard, and his speed looked like a difference-maker for the team’s second unit.

In 10 games this season, Williams is averaging 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is coming off a career year with the Dallas Mavericks, but his market wasn’t very good in the offseason.

Williams initially signed a non-guaranteed contract before it was partially guaranteed after making the opening night roster. His deal becomes fully guaranteed on January 10, 2027.

LJ Cryer Ready to Step Up for Golden State

With Steph Curry and Brandon Williams nursing injuries, Brandin Podziemski will be the primary playmaker for the Golden State Warriors.

De’Anthony Melton will also handle more responsibilities, as will the reliable Draymond Green.

But off the bench, third-string guard LJ Cryer is ready to give the Warriors a boost.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area last week, Cryer shared what he can bring to the table amid the team’s need for a point guard.

“(Williams) has a really good burst, and I feel like I have a good burst too,” Cryer said. “I may not be as fast as him, but it’s just about using my speed as more of an advantage to get to the paint a little more than I usually do.”

Cryer was the only positive from Friday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He recorded a career-high 20 points and knocked down six 3-point shots.