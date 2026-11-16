Steve Kerr Sends Honest Yaxel Lendeborg Message Before Pelicans Matchup

After the Golden State Warriors‘ lopsided loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, Yaxel Lendeborg went viral again with his remarks to the media.

Lendeborg wasn’t afraid to admit that he played “scared” against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. He was also honest about being flustered the entire game and having one of the worst performances of his young career.

The rookie finished with just three points after going 1-for-13 from the field as the Warriors suffered a 123-85 loss.

Steve Kerr’s Honest Yaxel Lendeborg Message

Speaking to reporters on Sunday’s post-practice media availability at Tulane University in New Orleans, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Yaxel Lendeborg’s latest soundbite.

“It’s one of the hardest things to do when you’re a competitor,” Kerr said. “It’s to get over a bad loss and a bad personal game. I loved his comments. I love how honest he is, how vulnerable he is. There’s no pretense.”

“He’s just telling you exactly how he feels,” the coach continued. “Our message today was how you respond and what you have to learn from a situation like that.”

Lendeborg also shaved his hair after their loss and ahead of Monday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. He’s expected to have a bounce-back game and snap the Warriors’ two-game skid.

Before Friday’s stinker, Lendeborg was averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals on 51.8 percent shooting from the field and 42.6 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The Warriors will also continue playing without Steph Curry, who remains out due to an oblique abdominal tear.

What Did Yaxel Lendeborg Say After Loss to Spurs?

Speaking to reporters after their loss to the Spurs, Yaxel Lendeborg was baffled and in disbelief about how badly he and his teammates played.

“I don’t have nothing to learn, bro,” Lendeborg said. “We got the sh*t beat out of us. I don’t know what to learn, man. I was flustered the entire game, man. Couldn’t make a damn layup, a layup. I don’t even know, man. It’s obviously the defending West champs. They’re the hottest team in the league.”

Lendeborg also explained how they played “scared” against Victor Wembanyama the entire game.

“I can’t be going up there scared, though,” Lendeborg said. “That’s pretty much what it was. I feel like all of us are kind of scared in a way. But we’ll get it next time, I guess.”

The Warriors’ next game against the Spurs is on January 30 at the Chase Center. They also play another game two days later, still in San Francisco.