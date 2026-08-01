Stephen Curry Homecoming Trade Proposal Emerges for Warriors

Zach Lowe did not stop after imagining Stephen Curry reuniting with Kevin Durant in Houston.

During the same episode of The Zach Lowe Show, the veteran NBA analyst floated another blockbuster scenario — one that would send the Golden State Warriors superstar back to Charlotte, the city where he grew up.

Lowe identified the Hornets as one of the few teams with enough draft capital and movable contracts to make a legitimate offer if the Warriors ever chose to pivot toward a full rebuild.

“And the last one, of course, you have to mention the Hornets,” Lowe said. “They have all the ingredients.”

Lowe acknowledged Charlotte would almost certainly refuse to include Brandon Miller or Kon Knueppel, two players the organization views as foundational pieces.

Instead, he envisioned a package centered on veteran contracts and future draft assets.

“It would probably have to involve one of Naz Reid or Coby White, who are neither of whom is tradable yet under NBA rules, another salary, and then a bunch of picks,” Lowe said.

Charlotte’s collection of draft assets is what separates it from most potential trade partners.

“The Hornets also have the bonus of, like, the Warriors could get the Mavericks pick that the Hornets have, and other picks that are not just the Hornets pick to give them as many bites at other teams failing as possible,” Lowe said.

He concluded that Houston and Charlotte were among the few destinations for which he could make a legitimate basketball argument.

Charlotte Homecoming Carries Emotional Appeal

Of all the destinations Lowe discussed, Charlotte carries the deepest personal connection.

Curry grew up in Charlotte while his father, Dell Curry, became one of the most beloved players in Hornets history during a 10-year career with the franchise. Dell remains part of Charlotte’s television broadcast team, while Steph starred at nearby Davidson College before the Warriors selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

The possibility of a homecoming gained fresh attention in March when the Hornets retired Dell Curry’s No. 30 jersey during a halftime ceremony at Spectrum Center, making him only the second player in franchise history to receive the honor alongside Bobby Phills.

Dell later revealed that Steph had asked whether the organization would make a special exception allowing him to wear No. 30 if he ever played for Charlotte.

Steph smiled when asked about the idea.

“You always keep your options open,” Curry said in a television interview posted by HoopsHype. “I know what that means when you get your jersey retired. It’s immortalized. Nobody should be able to touch it, but yeah. I’m sure he’d be able to make a special exception if that was the case.”

Play

Curry does not have a no-trade clause in his contract. But after spending his entire NBA career with the Warriors and leading the franchise to four championships, league observers widely expect Golden State to work closely with Curry on any potential trade if that day ever comes.

Warriors Face Difficult Crossroads

Lowe’s hypothetical arrives as questions continue to surround Golden State’s long-term direction.

The Warriors spent much of the offseason pursuing LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Jaylen Brown but failed to land any of them. Golden State declined to meet Boston’s reported asking price of four first-round picks for Brown, who was eventually traded to Philadelphia, a move that helped clear the path for LeBron James to join the 76ers.

As currently constructed, the Warriors are set to bring back much of the roster that finished 10th in the Western Conference before their season unraveled due to injuries.

Curry missed 39 games during the 2025-26 season, including 27 consecutive contests because of patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are also expected to miss the start of next season while recovering from knee injuries.

Those circumstances have intensified outside criticism.

The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami recently reported that Warriors ownership is balancing the pursuit of one more championship with planning for life after Curry. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor argued that if Golden State is no longer fully committed to maximizing Curry’s remaining title window, it should seriously consider trading him rather than allowing his final years to drift by without realistic championship contention. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons echoed a similar sentiment, calling Curry the biggest loser of the LeBron James sweepstakes.

There is still no indication the Warriors are preparing to move the face of their dynasty.

But if that conversation ever becomes reality, Lowe believes Charlotte possesses something few teams can offer.

Not just the assets to make a deal work.

A chance for Curry to finish his career where his basketball journey truly began.