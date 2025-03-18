Hi, Subscriber

Warriors’ Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest on Steph Curry After Deflating Loss

Stephen Curry committed a game-high seven turnovers, none bigger than his errant alley-oop pass to Jonathan Kuminga with 1:53 left that kept the Golden State Warriors from coming back and eventually lost to a Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets 114-105 on Monday, March 17, at Chase Center.

The deflating loss snapped the Warriors’ seven-game winning streak.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr made a brutal admission after the loss.

“He’s tired,” Kerr said of Curry.

The Warriors superstar had his worst game since the Jimmy Butler transformational trade at the deadline. Curry bled for 20 points on 6-of-21 shooting night. He nearly had half of the Warriors’ 20 turnovers.

“Steph has just been carrying us for a month,” Kerr told reporters. “He’s been amazing.  He’s tired so we got to get him some rest. I just can see it he doesn’t have his energy right now.”

Kerr added Curry could “potentially” sit out the second night of a back-to-back schedule when the Warriors host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, March 18.

The costly loss kept the Warriors from creating a separation from the Minnesota Timberwolves, who also lost to the Indiana Pacers in overtime, for the sixth seed in the loaded Western Conference.

“I got to talk to [Warriors director sports and medicine performance] Rick (Celebrini) and but [Curry] is exhausted right now,” Kerr continued. “We’ve got to absolutely consider giving him a night off and getting him rejuvenated for his sake and the remainder of our games but we’ll see.”

Over his last five games, Curry struggled from the field, shooting only 37.2% and 32.2% from the 3-point line.

“I think he’s been tired the last few games and so we’ve got to find a way to get him get him his juice back,” Kerr said.

 

