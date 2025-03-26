Warriors Star Steph Curry Teams Up With Michelle Obama in Major Business Move

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has teamed up with former First Lady Michelle Obama in a game-changing partnership to shake up the sports hydration market.

Curry and Obama launched the PLEZi Hydration on Wednesday, March 26, as a healthier option in the growing sports drink market. The four-time NBA champion believes their new sports drink “can make a real difference for anyone looking to perform at their best.”

And no one can debate the greatest shooter in NBA history when it comes to seeking ways to optimize his on-court performance.

“We’ve created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way,” Curry in a statement sent to Heavy. “No nonsense, no shortcuts—because the next generation deserves better.”

Stephen Curry’s Growing Business Portfolio

Curry and his wife Ayesha, who is also a co-founder and brand ambassador, helped create the new sports drink from the product to packaging and marketing.

PLEZi Hydration boasts more electrolytes and less sodium than its competitors in the sports drink market. The new sports drink is also said to come with a full daily dose of vitamin C.

Curry and Obama’s new sports drink comes in three flavors: Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, and Orange Mango Twist that is available for $2.29 per 16.9oz bottle and can be found in California at Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and Pavilions locations, or nationwide on Amazon.

Aside from consulting with the Currys, Obama said the new sports drink was created with the help and expertise of registered dietitians to provide a delicious healthier option for everyone who’s trying to get active and stay hydrated.

“At PLEZi, we’re always thinking about how we can change the game when it comes to nutrition,” Obama said in a statement sent to Heavy. “That’s why we’re thrilled to team up once again with our longtime friend, Stephen Curry, to create a drink that gives active people the hydration they need — and reduces what they don’t.”

Curry is the latest NBA player to invest in the sports drink market after the late Kobe Bryant and James Harden (BodyArmor) and LeBron James (MTN Dew Rise).

PLEZi Hydration adds to the growing list of Curry’s business portfolio which also includes investments in media and entertainment (Unanimous Media, several TV shows and sports documentaries), sports and fitness (Under Armour, Tonal, Unrivaled) and charity (Eat.Learn.Play Foundation, Thirty Ink, Penny Jar Capital, SC30 and Back to the Roots).

Steph Curry Set to Return

Curry missed the Warriors’ second straight loss — Jimmy Butler‘s homecoming in Miami — on Monday night against the Heat 112-86 with a pelvic contusion.

While Curry looked good in an earlier practice in Miami, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said they did not want to throw caution in the wind.

“He wasn’t quite there, we just can’t risk it,” Kerr told reporters. “He worked out yesterday and he looked good but at the very end of the workout, one movement that he made that didn’t quite feel right.”

Kerr added they expect Curry to return on Friday, March 28, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Knowing the schedule, when we have got the next two days off, I think it will be a full week when he returns,” Kerr said.

The 37-year-old Curry is averaging 24.2 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds this season while shooting 39.4% from the 3-point line.