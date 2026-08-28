Warriors Sign Wing With 7-Foot-1 Wingspan Ahead of Training Camp

The Golden State Warriors have found another name to add to their training camp competition. Golden State and free-agent wing Dalen Terry have agreed to a deal, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Terry was the No. 18 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2022 draft. His path since then has been anything but settled. He’s bounced through the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers over the past year. His stint with the 76ers ended as a cap casualty once Philadelphia officially signed LeBron James this summer.

Now he gets a chance to carve out a role somewhere new.

What the Dalen Terry Signing Means for the Warriors

The deal is reportedly an Exhibit 10 contract rather than a guaranteed roster spot, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson, meaning Terry will compete in training camp with a real chance at playing time if he earns it. He’s no longer eligible for a two-way deal, so any path onto the roster would have to come through a standard contract.

Terry’s numbers so far haven’t been eye-catching. Across 218 career games with seven starts, he’s averaged 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 44.3 percent shooting. Last season specifically, split between the Bulls and 76ers, he shot .439/.364/.533 while averaging 3.7 points.

What makes him worth the flier is his frame. Terry’s 7-foot-1 wingspan gives him the kind of defensive versatility Golden State has been missing on the wing since Moses Moody went down with a season-ending torn patellar tendon.

A Crowded Path to the Roster

Making the 15-man roster outright will be difficult. Realistically, Terry’s clearest shot would be significantly outplaying Brandon Williams in camp. That could lead Golden State to release Williams with no cap penalty. Then Terry could get a standard deal instead.

A more likely path runs through the G League. If Terry plays well for Santa Cruz while Georges Niang struggles, the Warriors could release Niang in January. His deal is only partially guaranteed. The Warriors could use the savings to sign Terry for the rest of the season. Golden State can’t make that move right now. A full-season deal for Terry would push them over the second apron hard cap, even after moving off Niang.

Terry joins an increasingly crowded competition for Golden State’s final roster spots. He’ll be fighting for a job alongside Williams, Niang and Charles Bassey heading into camp.

Final Word for the Warriors

Terry’s odds of making the Opening Night roster are long, but the flier makes sense given the wing depth Golden State lost with Moody’s injury. His length alone gives him a shot worth taking a look at.

The more realistic outcome has him starting in Santa Cruz, waiting for an opportunity to open up midseason. Whether that opportunity comes will depend on how the rest of Golden State’s crowded frontcourt and wing competition shakes out over the next few months.