Warriors Could Get New $193 Million Trade Target After Kawhi Leonard News

The Golden State Warriors come into the 2026-27 season with a roster that looks an awful lot like the roster that ended the 2025-26 season, much to the chagrin of Bay Area fans. There was no LeBron James, there was no Anthony Davis and there as no Kawhi Leonard, either, though that one is probably for the best, all things considered. But in the wake of the major news coming from the NBA office’s investigation into the Clippers‘ cap circumvention scandal involving Leonard, there is speculation that there could be a fire sale in LA. Maybe there, the Warriors could find a star stare target: point guard Darius Garland.

Garland is a 26-year-old All-Star who is in the fourth year of a five-year extension, which is paying him $193 million in total. He has two years left on the deal, worth $87 million, and when healthy, he is worthy of that deal. But that is the big caveat with him: He has had toe issues for two years now, going back to the 2025 playoffs, and was limited to 45 games last season.

Warriors Bring in Darius Garland?

There would be some other caveats, too, when it comes to Darius Garland. For one thing, there’s no telling if the Clippers will put him on the trade market, though if they seek to find ways to add draft picks after being docked five picks in the Leonard punishment, Garland is probably the best bet. The Warriors could offer two, which would probably be the cost to pry him from L.A.

Depending on how the contract extension with Stephen Curry unfolds, the Warriors could have a massive stretch of cap space next summer, which could allow them to trade for a player into space without sending significant players back in matching salaries. A deal next summer that brings in Garland and sends out picks and not much else would help reset the team.

The Warriors could make a move for Garland during the season, but it would almost certainly cost them Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

Defense Would Be a Darius Garland Downside

In his NBA career, Garland has averaged 20.6 points over seven seasons, all with the Cavaliers, except for the 19 games he played with the Clippers down the stretch last year–he averaged 24.7 points and 7.9 assists in those games, shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.8% from the 3-point line. Those would be welcome numbers for the Warriors in a backcourt alongside Stephen Curry.

But there would be questions about defense, not necessarily a strong suit for the 6-foot-1 Garland .. or for Curry, for that matter. Maybe the offensive benefit outweighs that.

Warriors Could Pluck Other Clippers Players

There could be other options in LA, too. They could seek to move Brandon Ingram next summer, for example, once the Leonard-to-Toronto trade goes through (and depending on his player option). He’d be a fit with the Warriors, and would be a cheaper player to acquire.

Rui Hachimura? Derrick Jones Jr.? There will be trade targets in L.A., especially if they turn toward adding draft capital ahead of competing for the playoffs.